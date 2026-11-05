Across India, festive shoppers are preparing for Dhanteras 2026 with a fresh strategy. Tradition meets modern love. Buyers are pairing gold purchases with customized jewellery gifts for their partners ahead of Diwali.

Buying precious metals on Dhanteras brings good fortune to Indian households. That age-old belief still drives heavy footfall in markets — but modern buyers now demand everyday usability. Today, jewellers design versatile collections tailored for a girlfriend for Dhanteras 2026 and Diwali, letting buyers mix deep-rooted sentiment with auspicious holiday rituals.