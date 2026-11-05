Booking a Blinkit ambulance will no longer be free for every type of medical trip. Zomato founder and Eternal Vice Chairman Deepinder Goyal announced on Thursday that the company will introduce a charge of Rs 2,500 for non-emergency ambulance transfers. However, people requiring emergency medical assistance will continue to get the service free of cost.

The decision comes after the company noticed that an increasing number of people were booking its ambulances for routine hospital visits, medical check-ups and transfers from hospitals to their homes. Goyal said such bookings were taking emergency ambulances away from people who might need immediate medical attention.

I started Zomato with a spirit of service. Blinkit Ambulance is what that spirit of service looks like today. In the last 2 years, we have served ~20,000 emergency cases (~42,000 cases in total). We haven't charged a single rupee for any of them. And we want to keep it that way. With everything free, a growing share of bookings are for routine checkups, hospital visits and hospital-to-home transfers, trips that an Uber or private transport could have handled just as easily. Every such booking keeps a fully equipped emergency ambulance with paramedics off the road when someone's life may depend on it. So we are making a change from now onwards: Emergency transfers – free, as always. Non-emergency transfers – ₹2,500, charged after the trip. Broadly in line with what private ambulances charge. This money goes to Eternal Foundation, which runs these ambulances and will help us scale them even further. We hope that this charge will dramatically drop the usage of our Ambulances for non-emergency cases. 10-minute ambulances have saved and can save thousands of lives, and we need to keep them available for emergencies that need them the most. One more thing. Scaling high quality ambulances is hard. The biggest bottleneck is trained, empathic paramedics. Our training academy is scaling as fast as we can without compromising on quality, and @albinder and team are committed to bringing Blinkit Ambulance to all major cities in India in the next 2-4 years. Stay well, and I pray you don't need us. @sparsh_sehgal – I wish your grandma a speedy recovery, and I am so glad we were able to be there on time. — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) November 5, 2026

But what exactly will the new charge cover? Will emergency ambulance bookings remain free? And why has Blinkit decided to introduce this fee? Here is everything you need to know.