Homemade Yogurt Recipe: Get that rich, creamy texture without any additives
This article provides a simple recipe for making creamy yogurt at home. It explains how to make yogurt by boiling full-fat milk, mixing it with a starter culture (previous yogurt), and letting it set in a warm place.
| Published : May 04 2025, 12:25 PM
1 Min read
Image Credit : Pixabay
How to make creamy yogurt at home?
You can use this yogurt for raita, kadhi, butter, buttermilk or shrikhand! We can also make lassi at home using yogurt.
Image Credit : Pixabay
Ingredients
Full Cream Milk - 1 litre, Previous Yogurt / Starter Culture - 1 to 2 tablespoons (at room temperature)
Image Credit : Pixabay
Heat the milk
Boil full-fat milk in a pan over medium heat. After one boil, keep stirring for 5-7 minutes on low heat - this thickens the milk. Let the milk cool slightly.
Image Credit : Getty
Mix the starter
In a clean container, add 1-2 tablespoons of previous yogurt to lukewarm milk. Stir gently (do not overmix).
Image Credit : our own
Let the yogurt set
Cover the container and place it in a warm place. In cold weather, wrap the container in a cloth or place it in the oven/cooker.
Image Credit : our own
Ready in 8-10 hours
Once the yogurt is firmly set, refrigerate. Cooling enhances its creamy flavor.
Image Credit : our own
Tip
For extra creamy yogurt, do not remove the cream that forms on the milk while cooling. If you don't want the starter too sour, use less yogurt and set it for a shorter time. To set yogurt quickly, you can use a little sugar or lukewarm water.
