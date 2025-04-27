Soft, fluffy, and crispy, Goli Baje is a classic Mangalorean snack made with rice flour, curd, and spices. Best enjoyed hot with coconut chutney.
Soft, slightly sweet, and deep-fried, Mangaluru Buns are made with ripe bananas and flour. A perfect tea-time snack served with spicy chutney.
Kottige, or Kotte Kadubu, is a soft steamed rice dumpling wrapped in jackfruit leaves. A healthy, traditional Mangalorean delight, often served with coconut chutney.
Pathrode is a spicy, steamed roll made with colocasia leaves, rice batter, and coconut. A traditional Mangalorean dish packed with bold flavours.
Churmuri is a light and spicy puffed rice snack mixed with veggies and masala. A quick, crunchy, and flavourful treat loved across Mangaluru streets.
Gujje Podi is a crispy, deep-fried snack made with breadfruit slices. Coated in a flavourful masala, it's a perfect Mangalorean snack for any time of the day.
Biscuit Roti are puffed-up puris made from plain flour (maida) with a seasoned semolina filling. Crispy on the outside and soft inside, it’s perfect with chutney.
Sanjeera is a sweet poori, similar to Biscuit Roti, made from maida (plain flour) and deep-fried to perfection. Crispy on the outside and soft with a sweet filling inside.
Chattambade, also known as Mangaluru vadas, are crispy fritters made with soaked split chickpeas and spices. Perfect for a crunchy, savoury tea-time snack.
Neerulli Baje are fritters made from sliced onions dipped in a savoury chickpea flour batter and deep-fried. Perfect with tea, especially on rainy days.
