Food guide: 10 must-try Mangalore snacks you’ll love!

lifestyle Apr 27 2025
Author: Keerthika MV Image Credits:Freepik
Goli baje

Soft, fluffy, and crispy, Goli Baje is a classic Mangalorean snack made with rice flour, curd, and spices. Best enjoyed hot with coconut chutney.

Image credits: Wikipedia
Mangaluru Buns

Soft, slightly sweet, and deep-fried, Mangaluru Buns are made with ripe bananas and flour. A perfect tea-time snack served with spicy chutney.

Image credits: Pixabay
Kottige

Kottige, or Kotte Kadubu, is a soft steamed rice dumpling wrapped in jackfruit leaves. A healthy, traditional Mangalorean delight, often served with coconut chutney.

Image credits: Wikipedia
Pathrode

Pathrode is a spicy, steamed roll made with colocasia leaves, rice batter, and coconut. A traditional Mangalorean dish packed with bold flavours.

Image credits: Wikipedia
Churmuri

Churmuri is a light and spicy puffed rice snack mixed with veggies and masala. A quick, crunchy, and flavourful treat loved across Mangaluru streets.

Image credits: Wikipedia
Gujje Podi

Gujje Podi is a crispy, deep-fried snack made with breadfruit slices. Coated in a flavourful masala, it's a perfect Mangalorean snack for any time of the day.

Image credits: Social Media
Biscuit Roti

Biscuit Roti are puffed-up puris made from plain flour (maida) with a seasoned semolina filling. Crispy on the outside and soft inside, it’s perfect with chutney.

Image credits: Wikipedia
Sanjeera

Sanjeera is a sweet poori, similar to Biscuit Roti, made from maida (plain flour) and deep-fried to perfection. Crispy on the outside and soft with a sweet filling inside.

Image credits: Wikipedia
Chattambade

Chattambade, also known as Mangaluru vadas, are crispy fritters made with soaked split chickpeas and spices. Perfect for a crunchy, savoury tea-time snack.

Image credits: Wikipedia
Neerulli Baje

Neerulli Baje are fritters made from sliced onions dipped in a savoury chickpea flour batter and deep-fried. Perfect with tea, especially on rainy days.

Image credits: Freepik

