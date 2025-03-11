Lifestyle
Nora Fatehi was seen in a big floral print pistachio green saree. The floral saree has a multicolor print. Also, the blouse is the same as the saree.
You can also choose a big floral print georgette saree for special occasions. Wear a full sleeve blouse with the design.
To make a special occasion beautiful, be sure to buy a multicolor big flower print saree. Even if you get a little color on it during Holika Dahan, your saree won't look dirty.
You can also shine by wearing a light or white saree with less floral print at the Holi festival. Choose a sleeveless blouse with it.
You can also enhance the elegance of the saree by choosing a contrast color in a floral saree. Large print flowers will make it fancy.
Cotton sarees are very much needed in summers. Instead of simple ones, be sure to keep a saree with a large floral print in your wardrobe.
