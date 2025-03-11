Lifestyle

Bloom Like a Flower Garden! Choose 6 Big Floral Print Sarees for Holi

Nora Fatehi's Floral Saree

Nora Fatehi was seen in a big floral print pistachio green saree. The floral saree has a multicolor print. Also, the blouse is the same as the saree.

Big Floral Print Georgette Saree

You can also choose a big floral print georgette saree for special occasions. Wear a full sleeve blouse with the design.

Multicolor Big Flower Print Saree

To make a special occasion beautiful, be sure to buy a multicolor big flower print saree. Even if you get a little color on it during Holika Dahan, your saree won't look dirty.

Choose Chiffon Floral Sarees

You can also shine by wearing a light or white saree with less floral print at the Holi festival. Choose a sleeveless blouse with it.

Yellow and Pink Saree

You can also enhance the elegance of the saree by choosing a contrast color in a floral saree. Large print flowers will make it fancy.

Cotton Floral Saree Will Look Great

Cotton sarees are very much needed in summers. Instead of simple ones, be sure to keep a saree with a large floral print in your wardrobe.

