Holi Holiday Calendar 2026: Schools to Stay Shut for Two Days
After the Shivaratri holiday in February, multiple holidays have been announced for schools in West Bengal for March. All government and private schools in the state will be closed for Dol Utsav, Holi, and Mahavir Jayanti.
This week was the Shivaratri holiday. Though Shiv Ratri was on Sunday, the tithi extended to Monday. So, many people offered water to Lord Shiva on Monday morning, and for that reason, various schools in Bengal were also closed on Monday.
Now, the holiday list is out again. This month, February, schools were closed for several reasons besides Sundays. Now, in mid-February, the holiday list has been released again.
It's been announced that schools will be closed in the first week of March. All government and private schools in the state will be shut. Find out why schools have been ordered to close.
The Dol festival will be celebrated in the first week of March. Dol is on March 3rd, and Holi is on March 4th. For this reason, all government and private schools in the state will be closed.
Along with this, there are several holidays throughout March. March 17th is the birthday of Sri Sri Harichand Thakur, so schools will be closed. All schools will be closed on March 21st for Eid-ul-Fitr.
The following week, schools will be closed again because Ram Navami falls on March 26th. Schools will also be closed on the last day of March. Mahavir Jayanti is on March 31st, so schools will be shut.
Overall, March has many festivals, from Dol Utsav to Mahavir Jayanti. That's why all government and private schools in the state will be closed. The list has just been released.
