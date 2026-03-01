Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrated Holi with traditional fervour at his Khatima residence, joining revellers in cultural performances. He emphasized the festival's role in promoting social harmony and preserving the state's heritage.

Celebrations at CM's Residence in Khatima

Holi was celebrated with traditional joy and cultural grandeur at the private residence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Nagla Tarai, Khatima, on Saturday. On the occasion, the Chief Minister, along with his family, warmly welcomed and felicitated the visiting Holi revellers.

Extending his heartfelt greetings to the people of the state, he applied abir and gulal to those present and conveyed his best wishes for the festival.

During the Holi Milan ceremony, women from various communities enthralled the audience with Holi songs and cultural performances based on Hindi, Kumaoni, Tharu, and Bengali folk traditions. The vibrant celebration, adorned with diverse cultural hues, witnessed the Chief Minister joining the revellers and joyfully swaying to traditional folk tunes, further enhancing the warmth and festive spirit of the event. Residents also participated enthusiastically in the ceremony, making it a lively and inclusive gathering. The event stood as a vivid reflection of the state's rich cultural heritage, unity in diversity, and the spirit of social harmony.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister wished for the happiness, prosperity, and well-being of all citizens and called upon everyone to strengthen the bonds of love, goodwill, and cooperation in society.

Holi Milan at Divine International School

Meanwhile, on the same day, at the Holi Milan ceremony held at Divine International School, Diyuri, Khatima, CM Dhami extended his heartfelt Holi greetings to the residents. During the event, he joined the gathering in traditional Kumaoni Holi, classical Holi, and Tharu Holi singing, sharing the festive spirit and joy of the colourful celebration. The audience warmly welcomed him with a grand floral shower.

In his address, the Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand's folk culture, traditions, and festivals form the core foundation of its cultural identity. He described Holi as a festival of colours and joy that finds true meaning when celebrated with loved ones. Speaking emotionally, he said that Khatima is his home and its people are his family. He expressed special happiness in being among them, adding that receiving blessings from elders, when they place their hands on his head, is deeply inspiring for him.

He further stated that events like Holi Milan not only preserve the state's rich cultural heritage but also serve as a powerful medium to connect the younger generation with their roots. Holi, he emphasised, is not just a festival of colours, but a symbol of social unity, harmony, mutual respect, and brotherhood. (ANI)