Holi 2025: 5 Best places in India to celebrate the festival of colors

Holi 2025 promises unforgettable celebrations across India. From vibrant street festivals to royal affairs, discover the top 5 destinations to experience the grandest, most colorful Holi festivities this year.

Mathura and Vrindavan (Uttar Pradesh)

Mathura and Vrindavan, the birthplace of Lord Krishna, are renowned for their grand Holi celebrations. The streets overflow with vibrant colors, music, dance, and the unique Lathmar Holi in Barsana, making it a spiritual and lively experience.



Jaipur (Rajasthan)

In Jaipur, Holi is celebrated with royal flair. Palaces host grand events with traditional music, folk dances, and Rajasthani delicacies. The festive spirit fills the city, making it an unforgettable experience with a perfect blend of culture and fun.

Delhi

Holi in Delhi is a fusion of traditional and modern festivities. The streets of Old Delhi are alive with color, music, and processions, while private parties feature themed events, making it a grand celebration in the capital city.

Shantiniketan (West Bengal)

In Shantiniketan, Holi, or Dol Utsav, is celebrated with artistic fervor, influenced by Rabindranath Tagore’s legacy. The festivities include Bengali folk music, dance performances, and vibrant color play, making it a culturally rich and soulful celebration.

Pushkar (Rajasthan)

Pushkar celebrates Holi with a unique cultural mix. The festivities feature camel processions, traditional Rajasthani music, and colorful celebrations, combined with a spiritual atmosphere, creating an unforgettable experience in this sacred town during the festival of colors.

