Here are five very useful ingredients to boost your immunity

Your immune system can benefit from regular consumption of a variety of nutrient-rich foods, such as citrus fruits and broccoli, which are high in vitamins and minerals. Here is the list of must have ingredients in your diet-- By Anushri Bokade.



Let's examine your immune system in more detail and how certain foods affect your body's capacity to react to diseases and dangers.

Citrus Fruits: Most individuals immediately go for vitamin C when they develop a cold. The reason for this is that it strengthens your immune system. White blood cells, which are essential for battling infections, are thought to be produced more frequently when vitamin C is present. Vitamin C levels are high in almost all citrus fruits. With so many options, it's simple to slip a little of this vitamin into any meal.



Ginger: Another food that many uses when they are ill is ginger. Ginger may help lessen irritation, which can lessen inflammatory disorders and sore throats. Ginger might also alleviate nausea. Despite being a common ingredient in sweet foods, ginger contains gingerol, a compound related to capsaicin that gives it considerable heat. Additionally, ginger may lessen chronic discomfort and may even have cholesterol-lowering qualities, according to a reliable source.



Broccoli: Broccoli has been infused with vitamins and minerals. Broccoli is one of the healthiest veggies you can eat, being rich in vitamins A, C, and E, fibre, and several antioxidants. Its strength must be preserved by cooking it as little as possible, or better yet, not at all. According to research from a reliable source, steaming is the best method for preserving more nutrients in food.



Garlic: Almost every cuisine in India uses garlic. It enhances the flavour of food and is essential for good health. Its effectiveness in preventing infections was recognised by ancient cultures. The high concentration of sulphur-containing chemicals in garlic, like allicin, appears to be the source of its immune-stimulating effects.



