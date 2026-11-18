Winter Gardening: Mint to Oregano, 5 Herbs You Need For Delicious Smelling Kitchen
Five herbs you must absolutely plant in your winter garden this season so you can reap maximum, yummy, delicious benefits.
Herby Goodness!
We love herbs; why won't we? They are versatile, delicious, and add just the right aroma to any dish, making it top-notch. Here are five herbs you need in your home garden this winter season.
Mint
To add minty goodness to your meal, this herb is a must-have. Add it to your buttermilk, curries, biryani, and even tea this winter season.
Oregano
Oregano smells warm, earthy and slightly peppery, like a Mediterranean kitchen. Use it for curries, pizza and even as a dried herb.
Rosemary
Rosemary fills the room with a crisp, pine-like fragrance, making kitchen feel yummy. Use the woody sprigs to flavour roasted potatoes, breads, and stews.
Thyme
Thyme can be used as an essential base note for slow-cooked winter meats, stocks, and mushrooms.
Basil
Sweet basil adds a fresh, peppery aroma that cuts through heavy winter comfort foods.
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