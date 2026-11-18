Sadhguru began by saying that, according to yogic understanding, death is not an instantaneous process. He compared it with birth, explaining that although a person has a particular date of birth, the process of arriving in the world takes several months.

"You were not born in one day, it took nine months for you to be born," he told the questioner. "Similarly, when you die, you do not die in one day. You die slowly."

He then explained the idea through the five manifestations of prana, or life energy, described in yogic philosophy. These are Samana, Prana, Udana, Apana and Vyana.

According to Sadhguru, Samana, which he associates with maintaining body temperature, begins withdrawing within 21 to 24 minutes. He said Prana withdraws between 48 and 64 minutes, followed by Udana between six and 12 hours.

He further claimed that Apana withdraws somewhere between eight and 18 hours, while Vyana, which he described as the preservative aspect of prana, may take 11 to 14 days to withdraw after a natural death.

Sadhguru also spoke about the possibility of revival while Udana remains. These timings and explanations belong to his interpretation of yogic philosophy. They are not established medical findings about the process of death, and his comments should not be treated as medical guidance.