Healthy Summer Drinks For Kids: 5 Tasty And Hydrating Recipes To Try At Home
Keeping kids hydrated and full of energy during summer is a big task. This article gives you 5 easy, tasty, and healthy drink recipes, like a refreshing nimbu-pudina sharbat, that will cool them down and prevent dehydration.
5 tasty drinks that prevent dehydration
This scorching heat makes it super important to keep kids hydrated and energetic. Instead of store-bought packet drinks, homemade natural sharbats are a much healthier choice. They cool the body down and save kids from dehydration. Let's check out 5 tasty and healthy drinks you can make at home.
Lemon-Mint Sharbat
The combination of lemon and mint is the most refreshing thing in summer. It gives kids instant energy and also keeps their body cool.
Ingredients
2 lemons, 10-12 mint leaves, 2 spoons sugar, black salt, cold water
Method
- Squeeze the lemon juice into a glass.
- Crush and add the mint leaves.
- Mix in the sugar and black salt.
- Pour in cold water, mix well, and serve with ice.
Aam Panna
Aam Panna, made from raw mangoes, is a desi and healthy way to protect against the summer heat. It cools the body and helps prevent heatstroke.
Ingredients
2 raw mangoes, 3 spoons sugar, roasted cumin powder, black salt, mint
Method
- Boil the raw mangoes and take out the pulp.
- Mix sugar and spices into the pulp.
- Add mint and blend it all together.
- Add water to get the right consistency, and serve chilled.
Rose Sharbat with Milk
Rose sharbat mixed in milk gives kids both coolness and great taste. This drink is healthy and a big favourite with children.
Ingredients
1 glass of cold milk, 2 spoons of rose sharbat, ice
Method
- Take a glass of cold milk.
- Add the rose sharbat to it and stir well.
- Add some ice cubes and serve immediately.
Sattu Drink
The Sattu drink is a traditional and nutritious beverage that gives kids plenty of energy along with a cooling effect. It's extremely beneficial during the hot summer months.
Ingredients
2 spoons of sattu, cold water, black salt, lemon, cumin powder
Method
- First, mix the sattu powder in water until it dissolves completely.
- Then, add lemon juice, black salt, and cumin powder.
- Mix everything well and serve chilled.
Watermelon Juice
Watermelon juice is the most cooling and hydrating drink for kids in the summer. It quickly replenishes the water levels in the body.
Ingredients
2 cups of watermelon cubes, sugar (optional), mint, ice
Method
- First, remove the seeds from the watermelon pieces.
- Put the cubes in a blender and grind them.
- If you want, you can add a little sugar.
- Add some mint leaves and blend again.
- Serve chilled with ice.
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