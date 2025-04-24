Image Credit : Freepik

1. Hormonal Imbalance and Infertility

EDCs can disrupt estrogen, testosterone, and thyroid hormone levels, leading to reproductive issues. Research has linked fertility struggles, early puberty, and hormonal disorders to prolonged exposure.

2. Increased Risk of Cancers

Exposure to certain EDCs, like BPA and parabens, has been associated with an increased risk of hormone-related cancers, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and testicular cancer.

3. Developmental and Neurological Effects

Pregnant women and young children are particularly vulnerable to EDCs. Studies suggest these chemicals can affect brain development, learning abilities, and cognitive function over time.

4. Metabolic Disorders and Obesity

EDCs interfere with insulin regulation and metabolism, increasing the risk of diabetes and obesity. Some disrupt normal appetite control mechanisms, leading to weight gain.

5. Immune System Dysfunction

Prolonged exposure to EDCs may impair the immune system, making individuals more susceptible to allergies, infections, and autoimmune disorders.