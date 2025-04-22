Health Guide: 5 Soothing drinks to calm an upset stomach naturally
An upset stomach can make eating difficult, even when you're hungry. Discover effective home remedies to relieve discomfort, helping you feel better and enjoy food again.
| Published : Apr 22 2025, 01:50 PM
1 Min read
Image Credit : pexels
Stomach Ache
An upset stomach is common. Natural and healthy drinks can soothe gas, indigestion, or nausea, improving digestion. Discover helpful drinks.
Image Credit : Freepik
Ginger Tea
Ginger tea, a traditional remedy, has natural anti-inflammatory properties that can ease stomach pain and nausea. Boil ginger slices in water, strain, and enjoy.
Image Credit : Getty
Fennel Water
Fennel's antioxidants and digestive properties relieve bloating, gas, and indigestion. Its slightly sweet taste soothes the stomach.
Image Credit : our own
Mint Tea
Mint soothes the stomach and relaxes muscles, relieving pain and gas. Boil mint leaves in hot water, strain, and drink.
Image Credit : Freepik
Coconut Water
Dehydration often accompanies an upset stomach. Coconut water, rich in electrolytes, helps rehydrate the body.
Image Credit : our own
Buttermilk
Buttermilk, a natural probiotic, promotes gut health. Adding black salt and roasted cumin aids digestion and prevents indigestion.
