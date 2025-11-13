Hardik Pandya’s Costly Watch Collection: 5 Timepieces Valued Higher Than a Bungalow
Indian cricket star Hardik Pandya is known for his explosive game and luxurious style. His watch collection, featuring brands like Patek Philippe and Rolex, is worth crores, enough to buy a lavish bungalow.
Indian cricket all-rounder Hardik Pandya is famous not just for his explosive batting and bowling but also for his impeccable style and luxurious taste in watches. Hardik owns an impressive collection of timepieces from top luxury brands, worth crores of rupees, enough to buy a lavish bungalow. Today, we take a closer look at the stunning luxury watch collection of India’s cricket sensation, Hardik Pandya.
Patek Philippe Nautilus Platinum 5711
The Patek Philippe Nautilus Platinum 5711 is the crown jewel of Hardik Pandya’s watch collection. Featuring a dazzling diamond setting and a striking blue dial, this luxurious timepiece is valued at around ₹5 crore.
Rolex Daytona Rainbow
Hardik Pandya’s collection also features the Rolex Daytona Rainbow, a gold-plated watch adorned with colorful diamonds. He has flaunted this vibrant timepiece at matches and public events. Its estimated value is around ₹2.5 crore
Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Chronograph
Hardik Pandya also loves sporty watches, and a standout piece in his collection is the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Chronograph. Often paired with matching shoes during matches, this stylish sports watch is valued at around ₹1 crore.
Richard Mille RM 11-03
A favorite among athletes for its high-tech mechanism and lightweight design, Hardik Pandya’s Richard Mille RM 11-03 combines performance with style. This premium timepiece is valued at approximately ₹1.5 crore.
Hublot Big Bang Unico King Gold
Hardik Pandya loves gold-plated watches with unique designs, and his Hublot Big Bang Unico King Gold is a perfect example. Worth over ₹30 lakh, he often sports this statement piece at parties and fashion events.