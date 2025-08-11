Jr NTR’s love for luxury extends beyond cars and fashion into an enviable collection of high-end timepieces. Here’s a detailed look at the stunning watches he owns, along with their jaw-dropping prices.
The watch collection of Jr. NTR is a stunning blend of haute horology merging futuristic engineering with classically elegant designs. Here is a curated list of his most significant timepiece.
War 2 Actor Jr NTR's Luxury Watch Collection:
Richard Mille RM 40-01 Tourbillon McLaren Speedtail
This high-performance marvel pays homage to its hypercar inspiration and is fitted with skeletonized titanium tourbillon innovations such as variable-geometry rotor and 50 hours of power reserve.
Price: ₹7.47 crore.
Richard Mille RM 11-03 Automatic Flyback Chronograph McLaren
The design merges Formula 1 look with state-of-the-art mechanics; the carbon-titanium chronograph that marries precision and glamour.
Price: ₹4.15 crore.
Patek Philippe Grand Complications
A masterpiece in platinum case featuring a split-seconds chronograph and Grand Feu enamel dial—a homage to crafts handed down from the past.
Price: ₹2.05 crore.
MB&F Legacy Machine Perpetual EVO Titanium
A daring titanium piece equipped with a floating balance wheel and perpetual calendar, powered by a distinctive in-house movement.
Price: ₹1.66 crore.
Patek Philippe Nautilus Flyback Chronograph Travel Time (5990/1A-001)
This sporty yet sophisticated Nautilus boasts dual time zones and flyback chronograph functions, all in a cool steel construction.
Price: ₹57 lakh (₹57.2 lakh).
Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore (Forged Carbon)
The sturdy and elegant chronograph in forged carbon matches Jr NTR's dynamic and athletic personality.
Price: ₹26 lakh.
Vacheron Constantin Overseas Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin Skeleton
Worn on the Oscars, this pink-gold skeleton watch enhances elegance with perpetual calendar, moon phase display, and architectural complexity.
Price: ₹1.3 Cr.
What Makes This Collection Stand Out
Extraordinary Range: From futuristic RM tourbillons to classical Patek Grand Complications, Jr NTR has tastes that cover both extremes of the luxury-watch spectrum.
Boldness & Precision: His choices reflect a passion for technical complexity and statement design.
Style Versatility: Each piece seems chosen for a particular occasion—red carpet, high-octane outdoor event, or elegant evening affair.