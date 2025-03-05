Lifestyle
Anushka Sharma's watch collection is amazing. She wears trendy and stylish watches. Like the green dial silver chain rectangle watch she wore.
Pairing a watch with a bangle looks very stylish these days. You can take this kind of round shape rose gold watch for the office. Wear a rose gold bangle with it.
This kind of round dial silver broad chain watch will also look very stylish for daily office wear. Especially wearing it to an office meeting will make you look lavish.
For a casual and funky look, this kind of golden color big dial analog watch of Anushka Sharma will also look very stylish. Which has golden color detailing.
If you want to invest in a heavy watch, then take a good brand of green dial rose gold broad chain watch. It has diamond detailing on the dial.
For a casual and stylish look like Anushka, you can take this kind of round shape watch in a black color belt, which has a golden dial.
This kind of round shape wide chain watch in a blue color base dial will also give you a very stylish look. You can wear it to the office.
