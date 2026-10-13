The trouble began when Veeramani shared his residential address in the West Anuppanadi area of Madurai, hoping followers would send him Deepavali treats.

While some people responded with sweets, others allegedly used his publicly shared details to place unwanted orders on e-commerce platforms.

Delivery agents from Amazon and Flipkart began arriving at his residence with washing machines, refrigerators, smartphones and televisions. These were cash-on-delivery orders, meaning payment was required before the goods could be accepted.

Veeramani said he had not ordered the items and could not pay for them. Delivery personnel also needed the required one-time passwords (OTPs) to complete the transactions.

One reported television order was valued at Rs 1.69 lakh. The repeated deliveries created difficulties for both Veeramani and the workers who had travelled to his address.

The prank extended beyond electronic goods. Neighbours told The Times of India that food delivery workers from Swiggy and Zomato also arrived with orders he had not requested.

Rs 70-crore military tank claims add to the confusion

As the incident gained attention online, screenshots and posts began circulating that claimed even more unusual items had been ordered in Veeramani's name.

These included a T-90 military tank allegedly worth Rs 70 crore, an ambulance, a rocket and JCB excavators.

However, these claims should be treated with caution. The extraordinary orders were described in reports as fake or imaginary online posts, and there is no verified evidence that a military tank or rocket was actually dispatched to his home.

The distinction matters because the reported deliveries of household appliances and food were different from the sensational claims circulating on social media.