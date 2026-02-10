- Home
- Happy Teddy Day 2026: Why Do We Celebrate It On February 10th; Know History, Significance
Happy Teddy Day 2026: Why Do We Celebrate It On February 10th; Know History, Significance
Teddy Day 2026: Why is Teddy Day celebrated on February 10th? Learn its interesting origin, history, 5 unknown facts. A teddy bear isn't just a gift; it's a symbol of love, care, and emotional security. Make your loved one feel special this Teddy Day
Teddy Day
Celebrated on Feb 10 during Valentine's week, Teddy Day isn't just about gifting a soft toy; it symbolizes love, security, and emotional connection. A teddy bear is a gift that brings an instant smile. That's why it's special for both youngsters and couples. But do you know how Teddy Day started and why the 10th was chosen?
History of Teddy Day - The interesting story behind the name
The teddy bear is named after former U.S. President Theodore “Teddy” Roosevelt. In 1902, he refused to shoot an injured bear during a hunting trip. This event made headlines, inspiring a toy maker to create the “Teddy Bear.” It soon became a symbol of love and care, eventually joining Valentine's week as Teddy Day.
Why is Teddy Day celebrated on February 10th?
Valentine's week is designed so each day represents a different emotion of love. Feb 7 - Rose Day (romance), Feb 8 - Propose Day (confession), Feb 9 - Chocolate Day (sweetness), and Feb 10 - Teddy Day, which signifies comfort, care, and emotional security in a relationship.
The Importance of Teddy Day - It's an emotion, not just a gift
Hugging a teddy bear is comforting. Psychologists believe soft toys help reduce stress. Gifting a teddy sends the message, “I'm with you, no matter what.” This is why Teddy Day strengthens relationships.
Facts
5 Surprising Teddy Day Facts: Teddy bears are emotional support toys. Big teddies mean security. People hug them instead of partners. They help in long-distance love. Some even spray perfume on them. To make it special, add a handwritten note with the teddy.
