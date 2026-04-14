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Happy Puthandu 2026: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Images & WhatsApp Status for Tamil New Year
Puthandu Wishes 2026: Celebrate Puthandu 2026 on April 14 with joy and positivity. Marking the Tamil New Year, this auspicious day symbolises fresh beginnings, prosperity, and hope, as families come together to pray and welcome a bright year ahead
Puthandu 2026
Puthandu, the Tamil New Year, marks the beginning of a new cycle in the Tamil calendar and is celebrated with great joy, especially in Tamil Nadu and among Tamil communities worldwide. In 2026, Puthandu falls on April 14, with the auspicious Sankranti moment at 9:39 AM.
This festival, observed on the first day of the Tamil month Chithirai, symbolises renewal, hope, and prosperity. Homes are cleaned and decorated, special dishes like mango pachadi are prepared to represent life’s varied flavours, and families visit temples to seek blessings for a positive and successful year ahead.
Puthandu 2026 Wishes
- Wishing you a bright and joyful Puthandu 2026 filled with happiness, health, and success.
- May this Tamil New Year bring new opportunities and endless positivity into your life.
- Happy Puthandu! May your days ahead be filled with peace, love, and prosperity.
- May this new beginning inspire you to achieve all your dreams and goals.
- Sending heartfelt wishes for a year full of joy, growth, and success.
- May your life shine with happiness and your home be filled with warmth this Puthandu.
- Wishing you a fresh start and beautiful moments throughout the year.
- May the sweetness of mango pachadi bring joy and success into your life.
Puthandu 2026 Quotes
- “Every new beginning brings with it the promise of something wonderful.”
- “Step into the new year with hope, courage, and positivity.”
- “Like life itself, may your year be a blend of sweet and challenging moments that shape your journey.”
- “A new year is a chance to rewrite your story with strength and optimism.”
- “Welcome the future with gratitude for the past and excitement for what lies ahead.”
- “Each day of this new year is an opportunity to grow and shine.”
- “Let this Puthandu inspire new dreams and fresh beginnings.”
- “Success and happiness begin with a positive mindset—carry it through the year.”
Puthandu 2026 Messages
- Wishing you and your loved ones a joyful and prosperous Tamil New Year.
- May your home be filled with laughter and your heart with hope this Puthandu.
- Happy Puthandu! May the coming year bring success, good health, and happiness.
- Sending warm wishes for a year full of new beginnings and achievements.
- May every day of this year bring you closer to your dreams.
- Wishing you peace, positivity, and prosperity in the year ahead.
- May this festival bring brightness and joy into your life.
- Let this new year open doors to exciting opportunities and success.
Puthandu 2026 WhatsApp Status
- Happy Puthandu 2026! A fresh year, a fresh start.
- New beginnings, new dreams—welcome Puthandu!
- Positivity, peace, and prosperity this Tamil New Year.
- Cheers to a joyful and successful year ahead!
- Puthandu vibes: gratitude, growth, happiness.
- Start anew, stay blessed. Happy Puthandu!
- A new chapter begins today.
- Puthandu Nalvazhthukkal!
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