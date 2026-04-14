Puthandu, the Tamil New Year, marks the beginning of a new cycle in the Tamil calendar and is celebrated with great joy, especially in Tamil Nadu and among Tamil communities worldwide. In 2026, Puthandu falls on April 14, with the auspicious Sankranti moment at 9:39 AM.

This festival, observed on the first day of the Tamil month Chithirai, symbolises renewal, hope, and prosperity. Homes are cleaned and decorated, special dishes like mango pachadi are prepared to represent life’s varied flavours, and families visit temples to seek blessings for a positive and successful year ahead.