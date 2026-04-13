Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Date, Muhurat, Significance and Rituals Explained; Read On
Akshay Tritiya 2026: Akshaya Tritiya 2026 is a sacred day of prosperity, devotion, and new beginnings. Celebrated across India, it is believed that any good work done on this day brings endless blessings and lasting success
Date, Tithi & Puja Muhurat
Akshaya Tritiya in 2026 will be observed on April 19, 2026.
Tritiya Tithi Begins: April 19, 10:49 AM
Tritiya Tithi Ends: April 20, 07:27 AM
Puja Muhurat: 10:49 AM to 12:20 PM
This time window is considered highly auspicious for performing rituals, making purchases, and starting new ventures.
Significance and Spiritual Importance
The word “Akshaya” means “never diminishing,” symbolising eternal prosperity. This day is closely associated with Lord Vishnu and marks the birth of Lord Parashuram.
According to belief, the Treta Yuga began on this day. Devotees perform puja, chant mantras, and engage in charity, believing that spiritual efforts made today bring lifelong blessings.
Rituals, Traditions & What to Do
Akshaya Tritiya is considered ideal for good activities:
Buying gold and silver as symbols of lasting wealth
Starting a new job, business, or investment
Purchasing property or valuables
Performing Vishnu puja and chanting mantras like “Om Namo Bhagvate Vasudevaye”
Many people also observe charity and help the needy, believing it multiplies good karma.
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