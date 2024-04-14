Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Happy Puthandu 2024 wishes, quotes, WhatsApp/Facebook status to share on Tamil New Year

    Puthandu also known as Tamil New Year or Tamil Puthandu, is the celebration of the Tamil New Year according to the Tamil calendar.

    Puthandu, also known as Tamil New Year or Tamil Puthandu, is the celebration of the Tamil New Year according to the Tamil calendar. It typically falls on the first day of the Tamil month of Chithirai, which usually corresponds to mid-April in the Gregorian calendar. Puthandu is a significant festival celebrated by Tamil people around the world, particularly in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu and the union territory of Puducherry, as well as in Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore, and other Tamil diaspora communities.

    The festival is marked by various traditional rituals, cultural events, and festivities. People clean their homes, decorate them with kolam (rangoli), and prepare special dishes. Temples are decorated, and special prayers and rituals are performed to seek blessings for the new year.

    Puthandu 2024 wishes

    "Wishing you a Happy Puthandu filled with joy, prosperity, and peace. May this Tamil New Year bring new beginnings and abundant blessings into your life."

    "May the auspicious occasion of Puthandu bring happiness, harmony, and success to you and your family. Let's welcome the Tamil New Year with positivity and hope."

    "Wishing you and your loved ones a Happy Puthandu! May this Tamil New Year mark the beginning of new opportunities and achievements. Let's celebrate the richness of our culture and traditions."

    "On this auspicious day of Puthandu, may your home be filled with laughter, your heart with love, and your life with prosperity. Happy Tamil New Year!"

    "Sending warm wishes for a blessed Puthandu! May the divine blessings of the Almighty shower upon you and your family, guiding you towards happiness and success."

    "Happy Puthandu to you and your family! May this Tamil New Year bring new aspirations, new hopes, and new joys into your life. Let's embrace the beauty of beginnings with gratitude and optimism."

    Puthandu 2024 massages

    "Wishing you a joyful and prosperous Puthandu! May this Tamil New Year bring you abundant blessings, happiness, and success. Happy Puthandu!"

    "May the dawn of Puthandu bring new hopes, new dreams, and new beginnings into your life. Wishing you a Happy Tamil New Year filled with love and prosperity!"

    "As we celebrate Puthandu, let's cherish the beauty of our traditions and culture. May this Tamil New Year bring peace, harmony, and prosperity to you and your loved ones. Happy Puthandu!"

    "On this auspicious occasion of Puthandu, may your home be filled with laughter, your heart with joy, and your life with prosperity. Happy Tamil New Year to you and your family!"

    "Sending you warm wishes for a blessed Puthandu! May this Tamil New Year bring you closer to your goals and aspirations. Let's welcome the new beginnings with positivity and enthusiasm!"

    "Happy Puthandu to you and your family! May the divine blessings of Lord Brahma fill your life with happiness, health, and prosperity. Wishing you a wonderful Tamil New Year!"

    Puthandu 2024 WhatsApp/Facebook status

    "Wishing everyone a Happy Puthandu! May this Tamil New Year bring joy, prosperity, and success into your lives. #Puthandu #TamilNewYear"

    "Embracing the dawn of Puthandu with hope, gratitude, and optimism. Happy Tamil New Year to all! #Puthandu #NewBeginnings"

    "May the sweetness of Puthandu fill your life with happiness and blessings. Happy Tamil New Year! #Puthandu #JoyfulMoments"

    "Celebrating the richness of Tamil culture and traditions on this auspicious day of Puthandu. Wishing everyone a Happy Tamil New Year! #Puthandu #CulturalHeritage"

    "Welcoming Puthandu with open arms and hopeful hearts. May this Tamil New Year be a journey filled with love, prosperity, and success. #Puthandu #NewBeginnings"

    "Happy Puthandu to all my friends and family! May the blessings of Lord Brahma shower upon you on this auspicious day. #Puthandu #Blessings"

