Baisakhi, celebrated every year on April 14, brings vibrant energy across India, but in Punjab, the festival truly comes alive with grand celebrations, traditions, and an unmatched festive spirit.

Baisakhi is one of the most vibrant and important festivals of Sikhism, celebrated with great enthusiasm every year on April 13 or 14. Especially in Punjab, the festival comes alive with traditional music, dance, and colourful attire. However, Baisakhi is not just about celebration; it holds deep cultural, agricultural, and historical significance.

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Why Is Baisakhi Celebrated on April 13 or 14?

Baisakhi falls on April 13 or 14 every year due to an important astronomical event. On this day, the Sun moves from Pisces (Meen Rashi) into Aries (Mesh Rashi), marking the beginning of the solar new year. Since Aries is considered the first zodiac sign, this transition symbolises a fresh start. For people in Punjab, it also marks the beginning of a new year.

A Festival of Harvest and Joy

Baisakhi also holds special importance for farmers. April is the time when the wheat crop is ready for harvest, and farmers celebrate the fruits of their hard work. Fields are full, and spirits are high. People gather to sing, dance, and participate in fairs, showcasing the rich culture and traditions of Punjab.

The Founding of the Khalsa Panth

Baisakhi is deeply significant in Sikh history as well. On this day in 1699, the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, founded the Khalsa Panth. The word “Khalsa” means pure, and this moment marked a turning point in Sikh identity. On Baisakhi, devotees remember this historic event with prayers, processions, and community gatherings.