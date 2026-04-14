Puthandu 2026: Date, Timings, History and Why Tamil New Year Matters
Puthandu 2026: Puthandu, the Tamil New Year, marks a fresh beginning rooted in tradition and astronomy. Celebrated in mid-April, it brings together rituals, food, and family, symbolising hope, prosperity, and renewal for the year ahead
Puthandu Date, Timings and Calendar Significance
Puthandu in 2026 falls on April 14, with the Sankranti moment at 9:39 AM. It marks the first day of the Tamil month Chithirai and follows the ancient Tamil solar calendar. The festival coincides with the Sun’s transition into Mesha (Aries), a moment considered astrologically powerful and the start of a new cycle in many Indian traditions.
History and Cultural Roots
The origins of Puthandu go back thousands of years and are deeply tied to Tamil culture, astronomy, and agrarian life. It reflects a time when seasonal cycles guided daily living and celebrations. Despite changing times, the festival has preserved its essence, continuing to represent renewal, gratitude, and the continuity of heritage across generations.
Rituals, Food and Celebrations
Puthandu is celebrated with a mix of devotion and joy. Homes are cleaned and decorated, and families begin the day with the “Kanni” ritual—viewing auspicious items like fruits, flowers, and gold for good luck. Special dishes like mango pachadi are prepared, symbolising the different flavours of life. Visiting temples, offering prayers, and spending time with loved ones form the heart of the celebration.
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