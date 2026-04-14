The origins of Puthandu go back thousands of years and are deeply tied to Tamil culture, astronomy, and agrarian life. It reflects a time when seasonal cycles guided daily living and celebrations. Despite changing times, the festival has preserved its essence, continuing to represent renewal, gratitude, and the continuity of heritage across generations.

Rituals, Food and Celebrations

Puthandu is celebrated with a mix of devotion and joy. Homes are cleaned and decorated, and families begin the day with the “Kanni” ritual—viewing auspicious items like fruits, flowers, and gold for good luck. Special dishes like mango pachadi are prepared, symbolising the different flavours of life. Visiting temples, offering prayers, and spending time with loved ones form the heart of the celebration.