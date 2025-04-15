- Home
Happy Pohela Boishakh 2025: 10 quotes, wishes, messages to send your loved this Bengali New Year
Happy Pohela Boishakh 2025: Today is Bengali New Year. The day marks fresh start in a Bengali household. It brings in hope, positivity and a new start
Pohela Boishakh 2025 Quotes, Wishes & Messages
Shubho Noboborsho! May this new year bring peace, prosperity, and endless happiness to your life.
Let the colors of Boishakh brighten your days. Wishing you a joyful and vibrant new beginning!
May the melody of new beginnings fill your heart with hope and your home with love. Happy Pohela Boishakh!
Shubho Noboborsho! May the new year bring joy and success to your life.
New dreams, new hopes, new joys – let’s welcome Boishakh with open hearts and bright smiles!
Wishing you a year full of love, laughter, and sweet moments. Happy Bengali New Year 1432!
Let go of the past and embrace the future with strength and courage. Subho Noboborsho
Pohela Boishakh is not just a new year, it’s a fresh start, a new chance to write your story with happiness.
As the sun rises on this Noboborsho, may your life be filled with light, love, and success.
Celebrate this Boishakh with food, festivity, and family. May your year ahead be as sweet as mishti doi!
Here are 10 beautiful quotes to celebrate Pohela Boishakh 2025 — perfect to share with friends, family, or on social media
Pohela Boishakh is the first page of a blank book. Write your story with love, hope, and joy.
Let the rhythm of the dhol and the fragrance of spring bring new life to your soul.
On this Noboborsho, may every sunrise hold more promise, and every sunset bring more peace.
Celebrate the spirit of Boishakh — fresh beginnings, warm traditions, and vibrant culture.
Like the blooming Palash, may your life be filled with fiery passion and colorful joy.
In the melody of Boishakh, find your rhythm, your peace, your purpose.
A new year, a new journey — let Pohela Boishakh be the start of something extraordinary.
Let this Boishakh cleanse your worries and bring a harvest of happiness.
Pohela Boishakh reminds us: every ending is just a new beginning in disguise.
Dance to the beats of tradition, eat with joy, and welcome the Bengali New Year with open arms