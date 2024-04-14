Lifestyle

7 popular Bengali dishes to enjoy on Pohela Boishakh

Here are seven traditional Bengali dishes you can enjoy during this celebration.

Image credits: Our own

Dhokar Dalna

This is a traditional Bengali dish made from lentil cakes cooked in a spicy gravy. It's hearty, flavorful, and perfect for celebrating Pohela Boishakh.

Image credits: Image: Instagram

Shorshe Ilish

Another popular preparation of Hilsa fish is cooking it in a mustard sauce. The tanginess of mustard complements the rich flavour of the fish.

Image credits: Instagram

Chingri Macher Malai Curry

This is a creamy coconut-based curry made with prawns. It's rich and flavorful and pairs perfectly with steamed rice.

Image credits: Instagram

Mishti Doi

No Bengali meal is complete without dessert, and Mishti Doi is a classic choice. It's sweetened yogurt that's thick, creamy, and flavored with caramelized sugar.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Alur Dom

A spicy and flavorful dish made with baby potatoes cooked in a thick gravy of tomatoes, onions, and traditional Bengali spices.

Image credits: social media

Luchi with Cholar Dal

Luchi, deep-fried bread, pairs perfectly with cholar dal, a flavorful and protein-rich split chickpea curry.

Image credits: Image: Instagram

Kosha Mangsho

Kosha Mangsho is a slow-cooked, spicy mutton curry. Marinated mutton in spices, yoghurt and mustard oil gets slow-cooked.

Image credits: Image: Freepik
Find Next One