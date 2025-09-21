- Home
Happy Mahalaya 2025: 10 wishes, images, captions to share with loved ones on this auspicious occasion
Happy Mahalaya 2025: 10 wishes, images, captions to share with loved ones on this auspicious occasion
Mahalaya 2025: Mahalaya marks the end of Pitru Paksha and the beginning of Devi Paksha, symbolising Goddess Durga’s arrival on Earth and the triumph of good over evil. A day of prayers, remembrance, and blessings
Mahalaya 2025
Mahalaya Wishes
Mahalaya, observed this year on September 22, 2025, is one of the most sacred occasions in the Hindu calendar, especially for devotees in West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Tripura, and Bangladesh. The day holds a dual significance — it marks the conclusion of Pitru Paksha, a fortnight dedicated to offering prayers, respect, and gratitude to one’s ancestors, and the beginning of Devi Paksha, which heralds the arrival of Goddess Durga on Earth.
According to mythology, on this day, the gods and sages prayed to Goddess Durga to vanquish the demon king Mahishasura, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil. The day is celebrated with rituals like tarpan, where devotees offer water and prayers to their forefathers, seeking their blessings. It is believed that by remembering and honoring the departed souls, families invite peace, prosperity, and harmony into their lives.
Mahalaya 2025
Culturally, Mahalaya has a special charm in Bengal, where it is incomplete without the pre-dawn radio broadcast of Birendra Krishna Bhadra’s “Mahishasura Mardini”, a devotional narration that has been a tradition for decades. The recitation of mantras, devotional songs, and stories of Goddess Durga’s creation fills the air with divine energy and anticipation for Durga Puja, the grand festival that follows.
Mahalaya is not just about rituals but also about emotions — it connects generations, brings families together, and reinforces the eternal bond between the living and the departed. As we prepare to welcome Maa Durga, Mahalaya reminds us of the power of faith, devotion, and cultural heritage. On this auspicious day, people share heartfelt wishes, images, and captions with loved ones to spread positivity and divine blessings.
Mahalaya Wishes
Happy Mahalaya! May Maa Durga bless you with strength, peace, and prosperity.
On this sacred day, may your ancestors shower their blessings upon you and your family.
Wishing you happiness, health, and harmony this Mahalaya and always.
May this Mahalaya mark new beginnings filled with love and positivity.
Mahalaya Wishes
Happy Mahalaya! May Maa Durga guide you through challenges and lead you to success.
As we honor our ancestors, may their blessings light your path forever.
May this Mahalaya bring joy, prosperity, and spiritual awakening into your life.
Happy Mahalaya! Let’s welcome Devi Paksha with faith, devotion, and hope.
On this day of remembrance, may peace and divine grace surround you always.
May the spirit of Mahalaya fill your heart with courage, compassion, and happiness.