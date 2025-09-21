Image Credit : Gemini AI

Culturally, Mahalaya has a special charm in Bengal, where it is incomplete without the pre-dawn radio broadcast of Birendra Krishna Bhadra’s “Mahishasura Mardini”, a devotional narration that has been a tradition for decades. The recitation of mantras, devotional songs, and stories of Goddess Durga’s creation fills the air with divine energy and anticipation for Durga Puja, the grand festival that follows.

Mahalaya is not just about rituals but also about emotions — it connects generations, brings families together, and reinforces the eternal bond between the living and the departed. As we prepare to welcome Maa Durga, Mahalaya reminds us of the power of faith, devotion, and cultural heritage. On this auspicious day, people share heartfelt wishes, images, and captions with loved ones to spread positivity and divine blessings.