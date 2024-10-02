Mahalaya Amavasya 2024: Dos and Don'ts, Significance, Rituals and more

Mahalaya Amavasya 2024 ritual - Offering Tarpanam to the ancestors is considered highly auspicious on Mahalaya Amavasya. It is believed that on this day, the ancestors come to bless us, and if we forget them, we will be cursed.

Every year, from the day after the full moon of the month of Bhadrapada, from the Pratipada Tithi to Amavasya, it is a very auspicious day dedicated to honoring and remembering ancestors, also known as Mahalaya Amavasya, Pitru Amavasya or Pitra Moksha Amavasya.

It is believed that if we do not do anything for our ancestors on the days of Amavasya or forget them, we will be subject to their wrath. Ancestors come home on every Amavasya day. They check to see if we remember them. The minds of our ancestors who come home like this should be happy. Otherwise, you will be cursed by them.

Mahalaya Amavasya is special.. that is, even those who have never performed Shraddha or Tarpanam for their parents and ancestors for 70, 80, 100 years, if they perform Shraddha and Tarpanam on these days of Mahalaya Amavasya, they will get peace of mind. On this Amavasya day, food should be given to the poor. Poor and destitute students should be helped in their education. Buy clothes for the priests and give them to them.

The results of 15 days coming in Mahalaya Paksha are as follows: 1st day - Pratipada - Money will come. 2nd day - Dwitiya - Cultured children will be born. 3rd day - Tritiya - What you think will come true. 4th day - Chaturthi - Protection from enemies. 5th day - Panchami - Yoga to buy property like house, land etc. 6th day - Shashti - Fame will be gained. 7th day - Saptami - Good positions will be obtained. 8th day - Ashtami - Sharp intellect, acquisition of knowledge. 9th day Navami - Good life partner, suitable daughter-in-law for the family. 10th day - Dashami - Long-standing wish will be fulfilled. 11th day - Ekadashi - Progress in education, sports, arts. 12th day - Dwadashi - Clothes, jewelery will be added. 13th day - Trayodashi - Agricultural development, longevity, health improvement. 14th day - Chaturdashi - Atonement for sins, good for the next generation. 15th day - Mahalaya Amavasya - All the above mentioned results can be obtained.

Mahalaya Amavasya - All the above mentioned results can be obtained. Things not to do on Mahalaya Amavasya: 1. Do not apply oil to the head and take a bath. 2. Do not cut hair. 3. Do not consume meat. 4. Do not put rangoli at the doorstep. 5. Do not worship. 6. Wake up in the morning and take a bath and wear clean clothes. 7. Should fast. Do not eat in the morning. Only in the afternoon should one offer Naivedya for fasting. Similarly, in the afternoon, one should call an elderly person home and feed them.

Amavasya Tithi Start Time: 01 October - Night 10.35 PM Amavasya Tithi End Time: 03 October - Afternoon 12.34 PM Auspicious Time to Offer Tarpanam: 02 October - Morning 06.04 AM to 07.25 AM. Similarly, from 09.05 pm to 11.55 pm

