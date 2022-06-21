Happy International Yoga Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp status and more

Here are some lovely greetings, wishes, photographs, and quotations for International Yoga Day 2022 that you can send to friends, family, coworkers, and don't forget your employer.

On June 21, we celebrate International Yoga Day to encourage both mental and physical health. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi initially put out the draught resolution to create the International Day of Yoga.



The date is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and has particular importance in many regions of the world; Prime Minister Modi stated this at the United Nations General Assembly while explaining why he picked June 21 to observe the festival.



We have gathered a collection of lovely wishes you may send to your loved ones as International Yoga Day draws near. The day is observed annually with a new theme. Additionally, PM Modi revealed that the subject for this year's event is "Yoga for Humanity" during his Mann Ki Baat speech.

Happy International Yoga Day: Facebook and WhatsApp Messages

Starting your day with the goodness of yoga can give your life a wonderful makeover. A very Happy Yoga Day. Join hands with yoga to disconnect from stress, diseases, and dull life…. Happy International Yoga Day. Yoga is the way to relax and rejuvenate. Yoga is the way to find yourself and connect. Wishing you a very Happy Yoga Day. Strengthen and synchronize your body, mind, and soul for a healthy and happy life. Live long and live healthily….. Each aasan a day keeps the illness away. Enjoy yoga!!! You are blessed if you perform yoga because there is no better way to live than to live with yoga.

A healthy mind stays in a healthy body and both of these are together possible with yoga…. On the occasion of International Yoga Day, I wish that you learn and practice this wonderful way of living a healthier life…. Warm wishes to you on this special day. Yoga is all about creating a balance in your life…. It is about balancing your senses, balancing your body, soul, and mind to live healthily and live in peace…. Wishing you a peaceful and healthy life on International Yoga Day. International Yoga Day is a reminder that we must keep our mental, emotional, spiritual, and physical health before anything else and take some time out to nourish and nurture it with yoga…. Wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy International Yoga Day.



Happy International Yoga Day 2022: Quotes

"True meditation is about being fully present with everything that is including discomfort and challenges. It is not an escape from life." ― Craig Hamilton "Yoga begins with listening. When we listen, we are giving space to what is." — Richard Freeman "Yoga does not just change the way we see things, it transforms the person who sees." ― B.K.S Iyengar "Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self." ― The Bhagavad Gita "I am standing on my own altar. The poses are my prayers" -B.K.S. Iyengar

Happy International Yoga Day 2022: Wishes and Messages

Yoga is a light, which once lit, will never dim, the better your practice, the brighter the flame. Happy International Yoga Day. Adopt the pace of nature. Her secret is patience. Wishing you and everyone a Happy International Yoga Day. Yoga is like music. The rhythm of the body, the melody of the mind, and the harmony of the soul create the symphony of life. Happy International Yoga Day! Sun salutations can energize and warm you, even on the darkest, coldest winter day. Let this Yoga Day energize your life throughout the year!