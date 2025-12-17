- Home
This article explains the greatness of Anjaneyar Jayanthi, celebrated on December 19, 2025. By worshipping Anjaneya on this special day, you can get rid of problems like fear, debt, and enemy troubles.
The Greatness of Anjaneyar Jayanthi
Sri Anjaneyar embodies bravery, devotion, and intelligence. A devout follower of Rama, he's known for granting quick boons. Anjaneyar Jayanthi is on Dec 19, 2025. It's a great day to seek relief from fear, debt, and stress.
Worship to Remove Fear, Debt, and Enemy Troubles
Many suffer from baseless fear, lack of peace, enemy problems, and debt. Worshipping Anjaneyar wholeheartedly is believed to make him a protector who removes all obstacles. Worship on Jayanthi day is said to be especially powerful.
Special Worship Method for Jayanthi Day
On Anjaneyar Jayanthi, wake up early, bathe, and wear red or saffron clothes. At home or in a temple, light a sesame oil lamp for Anjaneyar and offer betel leaves, jaggery, bananas, and vadas. Oil anointing and butter offerings are special temple rituals.
One Mantra – A Thousand Benefits
A simple yet powerful mantra for this day is "Om Hanumate Namah." Chanting it 108 or 1008 times is believed to boost courage, remove fear, reduce debt, and weaken enemies' ill intentions. Reciting the Sundara Kandam or Hanuman Chalisa is also very beneficial.
Who Can Perform This Worship?
Worshipping Anjaneyar is suitable for students, job seekers, those with business losses, people in debt, and those with family issues. While Tuesday and Saturday worship is beneficial, Jayanthi day worship is considered extra special.
Jai Shri Ram! Jai Hanuman!
Anjaneyar Jayanthi 2025 on Dec 19 is a rare spiritual chance for courage, hope, and success. To achieve a state of "no fear, no failure," worship Anjaneyar and chant the mantra with faith on this day for a positive change. Jai Shri Ram! Jai Hanuman!
