From tattoos to skincare, Team India’s World Cup-winning stars shared laughter and pride with PM Modi after their historic triumph. Captain Harmanpreet recalled 2017 heartbreak, while Harleen Deol’s cheeky question left the PM in splits.

Fresh from scripting history in Navi Mumbai, India’s women cricketers carried more than just a gleaming World Cup trophy to the Prime Minister’s residence in New Delhi. When they sat down for an informal conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was not merely a formal meet-and-greet — it turned into a warm, humorous, and deeply human exchange that reflected the spirit behind their triumph.

Their victory — a commanding 52-run win over South Africa in the final — was India’s first-ever global title in women’s cricket. Accompanied by head coach Amol Muzumdar and BCCI president Mithun Manhas, the triumphant squad met the Prime Minister on Wednesday, just days after their glorious homecoming.

“We Did Not Come With a Trophy Then…”

For captain Harmanpreet Kaur, the meeting carried a sense of poetic completion. She recalled their first encounter with PM Modi in 2017, when the team had narrowly lost the World Cup final to England.

“I still remember when we met you in 2017. At that time, we did not come with a trophy. But it is a matter of great honour for us that this time, for something we have been working so hard for so many years, we have brought the trophy here,” Harmanpreet said in the video shared by the Prime Minister on Thursday.

There was pride in her tone — not just for the victory, but for the journey that had taken eight long years to culminate in triumph. “Our aim is that we meet you again and again in the future and take photos with you and your team again and again,” she added with a smile.

“Cricket Has Become the Life of the People of India”

The Prime Minister, visibly moved by the team’s achievement, offered words of praise that resonated beyond sport.

“You have done a great job,” he said. “In India, cricket is not just a game. In a way, it has become the life of the people of India. If there is good happening in cricket, India feels good and even if there is a little bit of wrong happening in cricket, the whole of India feels bad.”

His words struck a familiar chord — the shared heartbeat of a nation that lives and breathes cricket, and the growing space women’s cricket now occupies in that emotional landscape.

A Hanuman Tattoo and a Laugh Over Skincare

The conversation wasn’t all about cricket, though. In fact, it took a light-hearted turn when the Prime Minister turned to Player of the Tournament Deepti Sharma, whose forearm tattoo of Lord Hanuman had gone viral on social media.

The PM asked her about it with genuine curiosity to which Deepti Sharma responded, ""I have more faith in Hanuman ji than in me. Whenever I face difficulties, taking his name helps me a lot."

But the biggest laugh of the afternoon came courtesy of Harleen Deol, the flamboyant top-order batter known for her quick wit.

Harleen couldn’t resist asking a question that had the entire team in splits: “Sir, what is your skincare routine?”

Caught a little off guard but amused, the Prime Minister laughed heartily before replying, “I do not think about all that.”

From 2017 Heartbreak to 2025 Glory

The contrast between the 2017 heartbreak and the 2025 triumph could not have been starker. Eight years ago, India had fallen agonizingly short — just nine runs away from lifting the World Cup. That defeat had left an entire generation of players hungry for redemption.

Now, standing before the Prime Minister with the coveted trophy in hand, the team embodied persistence, patience, and belief. For many, it wasn’t just about a match — it was a moment of validation for women’s cricket itself.