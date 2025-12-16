“Symptoms such as belching, bloating and constipation are frequently seen in pregnant women,” explains Dr. Lavekar. “These occur largely due to hormonal fluctuations and changes in metabolism, which can slow down gut motility.”

While pregnancy is a source of great happiness, it also causes numerous hormonal and metabolic changes that affect how your body processes food. Most women have gastrointestinal problems during pregnancy, including burping, gas, and constipation as a result of these changes.

If done correctly, adjusting your diet and daily activity will help you maintain a healthy digestive tract and overall health, says Dr. Anurag Shrikant Lavekar. “Symptoms such as belching, bloating and constipation are frequently seen in pregnant women,” explains Dr. Lavekar. “These occur largely due to hormonal fluctuations and changes in metabolism, which can slow down gut motility.”

However, there is a catch, maintaining gut health during pregnancy does not require very hard interventions.



What Doctor recommends

Dr. Lavekar strongly recommends a fiber-rich diet, including green leafy vegetables and fresh fruits. “These foods provide essential prebiotic roughage that supports healthy digestion while also helping maintain adequate nutrition during pregnancy,” he notes. Hydration plays an equally vital role. The intake of water and natural juices is an important factor in preventing constipation and supporting overall digestive function. Including fish and flax seeds, which are classified as fatty acid–rich foods, can further benefit gut health. For those who consume non-vegetarian food, Dr. Lavekar advises ensuring that it is thoroughly cooked to avoid infections.

On the other hand, pregnant women should limit excessive sweets, oily, fried and salty foods, especially processed items. “These foods can disturb the gut microbiota and worsen digestive symptoms,” he cautions.

Beyond diet, light but regular physical activity, which can be simply a 30-minute walk, can help keep constipation at bay. Adequate rest, proper sleep and staying stress-free are equally important, as stress can negatively affect digestion. “These are simple measures that can be easily followed at home,” Dr. Lavekar emphasizes. “Together, they go a long way in maintaining gut health and ensuring a more comfortable pregnancy journey.”

With mindful eating, hydration, gentle exercise and rest, expectant mothers can effectively support their digestive health - benefiting both themselves and their growing baby.

Written by Dr. Anurag Shrikant Lavekar, Consultant - Medical Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Manipal Hospital Jayanagar