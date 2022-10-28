Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Halloween 2022: 6 exciting and surprising facts your should know

    First Published Oct 28, 2022, 11:59 AM IST

    Over centuries, the spooky celebration has evolved from different religious origins dedicated to mischief and mayhem. It is also one of the most commercialized celebrations of the year. The haunted celebration remains a mystery even after all these years, so we've rounded up some fun Halloween facts for you.
     

    Image: Getty Images

    Halloween is a celebration of all things scary, and in the United States, it is surrounded by odd traditions such as pumpkin carving and trick-or-treating. Here are some interesting facts about how some of today's practices started and other fun tidbits about the unique holiday.

    Jack o'lantern" comes from Stingy Jack, an Irish legend: According to folklore, it is that Stingy Jack had invited the devil to go and have a drink with him, but Jack did not want to pay for the glass, so jack convinced the devil to turn himself into money. Instead of buying the drink, he stole the cash, kept it near a silver cross in his house, and prevented the devil from taking shape. He promised the devil he would let go as long as he would leave him alone for a year. People in Ireland and Scotland create their creations of Jack's lanterns with turnips, beets and potatoes. The tradition travelled to the United States with the immigrants, and people started to use pumpkins. 

    Image: Getty Images

    Candy corn was initially called Chicken Feed: Many people would argue that candy corn tastes like chicken feed, but this is not the reason it got its name. Candy corn was created during the 1880s by George Renninger and was sold in masses by Goelitz Confectionery Company, now called Jelly Belly Co. Corn is used to feed chickens. The creation was called "Chicken Feed".

    Image: Getty Images

    Trick-or-treating comes from "souling": Children dressing up in different costumes and going door-to-door like little beggars demanding treats is weird. Many other Halloween activities and traditions are traced back to the Middle Ages and Samhain rituals. It is believed that phantoms walked on the earth on the night of Samhain. Hence people would dress up in different costumes to scare away the spirits.

    ALSO READ: Having morning fatigue? Here are some tips you can follow to avoid it

    Image: Getty Images

    Halloween folklore is full of magic and fortune-telling:  Old English legend about Halloween is filled with fortune-telling and superstition, which is still doing rounds today, such as bobbing for apples and avoiding black cats. One folklore says that if young unmarried people walk down the stairs backwards at midnight while holding a mirror, the face that appears in the mirror will be their next lover.

    Image: Getty Images

    Day of the Dead should be known as Days of the Dead: The Day of the Dead, also called  Dia de Los Muertos, starts on October 31 and continues until November 2 in Mexico and some Hispanic countries. November 1, Dia de Los Inocentes, honours the children that have died. Family members decorate the graves with baby's breath and white orchids on this day. On November 2, Dia de Los Muertos, families celebrate adults who have been killed and place orange marigolds on grave sites.

    Image: Getty Images

    Michael Myers' mask is a William Shatner mask: We're pretty sure that Michael Myers never asked to be beamed up. The classic 1978 horror film "Halloween" can be recognized with just one image of the psychotic Michael Myers in his iconic pale-faced mask. Undoubtedly, one chilling look has struck terror into the hearts of partying teens in slasher flicks. The movie was filmed on such a tight budget that the crew used the cheapest mask they could find: a $2 Star Trek Captain James Kirk mask and spray-painted it and reshaped the eye holes, making William Shatner look incredibly scary.

    ALSO READ: Quit Smoking to Diabetes Control-5 tips you can follow for having a healthy brain and heart

     

     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chhath Puja 2022: Know important dates, rituals, dos and don'ts to follow during this festival - adt

    Chhath Puja 2022: Know important dates, rituals, dos and don'ts to follow during this festival

    Daily Horoscope for October 28, 2022: Successful day for Aries, Gemini; be careful Cancer, Scorpio - adt

    Daily Horoscope for October 28, 2022: Successful day for Aries, Gemini; be careful Cancer, Scorpio

    Numerology Prediction for October 28, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number - adt

    Numerology Prediction for October 28, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Know how is obesity linked with male fertility? Here are some tips to reduce your BMI RBA

    Know how is obesity linked with male fertility? Here are some tips to reduce your BMI

    Are you skipping your breakfast? Here some reasons you shouldn't be doing it sur

    Are you skipping your breakfast? Here are some reasons you shouldn’t be doing it

    Recent Stories

    Put Lakshmi-Ganesh photos on currency notes: CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi AJR

    Put Lakshmi-Ganesh photos on currency notes: CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi

    football uefa europa league UEL 2022-23: Seeing Cristiano Ronaldo get his goal was great - Erik Ten Hag after Manchester United Sheriff Tiraspol rout-ayh

    UEL 2022-23: 'Seeing Ronaldo get his goal was great' - Ten Hag after United's Sheriff rout

    Box Office Report See how Ram Setu Thank God Har Har Mahadev Kantara performed on Thursday drb

    Box Office Report: See how ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Thank God’, ‘Har Har Mahadev’, ‘Kantara’ performed on Thursday

    Police arrest film producer Kamal Kishor Mishra for running car over his wife

    Police arrest film producer Kamal Kishor Mishra for running car over his wife

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, OFC vs BFC: Nandhakumar Sekar sinks Bengaluru FC as Odisha FC goes atop the table-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Nandhakumar Sekar sinks Bengaluru FC as Odisha FC goes atop the table

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, India vs Netherlands, IND vs NED: I try to put a lot of pressure on myself during practice session - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'I try to put a lot of pressure on myself during practice session' - Suryakumar

    Video Icon
    Travel Neral Matheran Toy Train is back Check train timings, features

    Neral-Matheran Toy Train is back! Check timings, features

    Video Icon
    Kejriwal sparks fireworks, wants new currency notes with photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi

    'Print new currency notes with photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi...' Kejriwal sparks fireworks

    Video Icon
    Diwali 2022 PM Modi joins special sing along with Army Jawans at Kargil watch gcw

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi joins special sing-along with Army Jawans at Kargil

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli is the best, for sure - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Virat Kohli is the best, for sure' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon