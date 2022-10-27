Quit Smoking to Diabetes Control-5 tips you can follow for having a healthy brain and heart

Our brain and heart are most affected by the lifestyle we all are leading, and it is essential that you take proper care of them. You can take these 5 simple steps you can reduce the chances risks of developing cardiovascular and brain diseases

Heart and brain health are connected. A healthy heart can reduce the chances of many brain diseases, including dementia and stroke. Keeping your blood vessels healthy is essential to help your heart pump blood to every part of the body. This healthy flow of oxygen-rich blood can prevent you from health problems. However, people often need to pay more attention to the most straightforward ways to maintain their heart and brain health. You can take these 5 simple tips to reduce the risks of developing any brain and cardiovascular diseases. ALSO READ: Top 7 reasons you might be gaining weight; know some effective ways to manage it

Stay Active: A lack of physical activity has been associated with many health problems. An average of 30 minutes of exercise, 3-4 days a week, is recommended. This exercise should be moderate in intensity. If your daily schedule makes it hard for you to exercise, consider taking staircases whenever possible, going out for walks after meals, and engaging in light exercises when you find the time.

Healthy Diet Is Key: The five foods associated with brain power, according to experts, are green leafy vegetables, fatty fish, berries, coffee, tea, and nuts. These are rich in vitamin K, lutein, folate, beta carotene, fatty acids, flavonoids, healthy fats and proteins. You can also include fruits, vegetables, legumes, and whole grains in your diet.

Quit Smoking: The damage caused to the blood vessels from smoking can increase the risks of blood clots. These clots can lead to risks of heart disease and strokes. Smoking can also cause cancer. Even just passive smoking is dangerous.

Check For Diabetes: High blood sugar can cause damage to blood vessels and the nerves that control your heart. People with diabetes are at an increased risk of developing cardiovascular diseases. It can cause damage to the blood vessels in the brain that carries oxygen-rich blood.

