    Having morning fatigue? Here are some tips you can follow to avoid it

    First Published Oct 28, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Some people, morning fatigue could be regular. You must also understand the underlying causes of this feeling. Listed here are things that can help you feel pumped and energetic to maintain your energy levels for the whole day. 
     

    From the alarm hits you awake until we get back to bed again, we start our hustle. Whether struggling to leave our bed or reach the office feeling tired and sleepy, sometimes we fail to feel active and energetic instead of exhausted. Some people may expect morning fatigue, and it is essential to know the underlying causes. If you are finding it challenging to maintain your energy levels throughout the day, there are many things that you can try to feel boosted and active.

    Drink water: Drink water first thing in the morning. It provides the hydration that your body needs to kickstart the day. Dehydration leads to sleepiness and fatigue. Drinking water can stimulate organs and help you feel more awake. You can drink a glass of lukewarm water or add a few drops of lemon and cinnamon to it as well.

    Protein: Make sure to eat your breakfast. Make your breakfast rich in proteins like eggs, chicken, nuts, paneer, and yoghurt. Proteins and whole grains take longer to convert into energy, making you feel full and satiated. This, in turn, will help you feel active and productive.

    Caffeine intake: Caffeine boosts energy but can make you feel fatigued when it wears off. Caffeine is a stimulant and makes you dependent. It also increases stress, makes you jittery, causes headaches, and makes relaxation difficult.

    Avoid smoking: We all are well aware of the fact that smoking is dangerous to your health. Smoking may also lead you to feel tired. Nicotine increases pulse rate and blood pressure and may lead to insomnia.

    Alcohol consumption: Limit your alcohol consumption as it may make you sleepy. To avoid afternoon sleepiness, avoid drinking alcohol at lunch. The sedative effect of alcohol is strong at midday. Avoid cocktails in the evening if you want to feel energized and active.

    Sunlight:  Allow natural light inside your home by opening the blinds or going for a walk. This is an excellent way of waking up the body and making you feel more energized and active.

