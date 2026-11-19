A viral video shows dogs enjoying a first-class flight experience, complete with puppy cappuccinos, massages, special treats and personalised care. The footage, shared by a dog owner travelling from Los Angeles to New York, has caught attention online.

Travelling with pets, particularly medium and large-sized dogs, can be challenging for owners, especially when relocating to another city. However, a video shared by Ethan Gaskill on social media has offered a glimpse into a different kind of flying experience, where dogs are treated like first-class passengers. The video features his dog Blondie travelling aboard BARK Air, a dog-friendly airline that offers specially designed flights for pets and their owners. From puppy cappuccinos and relaxing massages to personalised care and plenty of room to socialise, the journey appeared to be a memorable experience for both dogs and their owners.

BARK Air Flight From ,Los Angeles, To New York

In the video, Gaskill explained that he chose BARK Air while moving from Los Angeles to New York, as there were limited options for transporting medium and large-sized dogs. He said it was his first and possibly last time using the service, given the high cost of such flights.

The journey began at around 8 am from Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles. Unlike major commercial airports such as LAX (Los Angeles International Airport), the airline operated from an independent terminal. Passengers were asked to arrive an hour early so that the dogs could meet and become familiar with one another before boarding.

The airline's team also observed how the dogs interacted and arranged their seating accordingly to ensure they were comfortable with one another.

Dogs Enjoy First-Class Treatment On Board

Gaskill said he researched several options before choosing BARK Air, mentioning other services such as K9 and JSX. However, he praised the BARK Air team, saying their love for dogs was evident throughout the journey.

The direct flight lasted around four hours, but the dogs were kept entertained throughout. They were first served puppy cappuccinos, followed by what was presented as champagne, which was actually a mixture of bone broth and water.

Dogs were also allowed to move around the aircraft while remaining on their leashes. This gave them an opportunity to socialise with other pets and stretch their legs during the journey.

Spa Treatments And A Special Moment With Blondie

One of the highlights came towards the end of the flight when the crew brought out a spa cart for the dogs. They received scalp massages, bandanas and a spritz of perfume. The team also applied a special hydrating balm to their noses and paws to help prevent dryness during the flight.

However, Gaskill's favourite moment was when the crew placed a captain's hat on Blondie and took a photograph. He said the picture would serve as a keepsake of the experience, as he was unsure whether he would ever take such a flight again unless he had to move.

After landing, Gaskill and his companions continued their journey by car to their new home in New York City.

How Did Social Media React?

The video received warm reactions from social media users, with several expressing their affection for Blondie and appreciating the special travel experience.

One user commented: "Ethan I am smiling so big. I love Blondie!"

A second user commented: "This just made my day."

A third user commented: "The best dog dad. Glad yall made it safe home!"

What Is BARK Air?

Before launching its airline service in April 2025, BARK was primarily known for selling dog food, toys and other pet-related products. It has since expanded into air travel with BARK Air, a service designed to make flying more comfortable for dogs and their owners.

The airline operates scheduled flights connecting destinations such as New York, Lisbon, Los Angeles, London, Madrid, Paris and San Francisco.

BARK Air also makes special arrangements to accommodate dogs' needs during travel. Toilet facilities are available outside the aircraft before boarding, while designated areas inside the plane are equipped with special pads in case pets need to relieve themselves during the flight. Along with onboard food and personalised attention, these arrangements aim to make air travel more convenient for pets and their owners.