Ugadi 2022: Know what your Zodiac signs say

As Ugadi and Hostodku will be celebrated in the South States, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhrapradesh, the Hindu community speaking Kannada and Telugu will be looking forward to the Panchang or Panchangam (a calendar for the year ahead). Asianet Newsable gives you a gist of how your year is going to be.



It is also called as Mesha Rasi for people born between March 21 to April 19, as per Panchang, health issues, unwanted traveling, cheating from bad company of friends indicated. It can be contained by rituals like 'Guru Shanti' For some, marriage, meeting with influential political leaders and other auspicious ceremonies will take place. Lucky stone: People born in this sign will have to wear Ruby (Manickyam).

Colours: Red and Yellow bring luck

Numbers: Any good decision or start of a project should be with the numbers 3 and 9.

Lucky days: Thursday and Sunday

For people born between April 20 and May 20, this year is going to be exciting as there is a promise of victory and achievements. People can start new ventures, and can expect financial gains. For some, minor health issues are indicated. Obstacles and delays in undertakings cannot be ruled out. A ritual called 'Shani and Rahu Shanti' is advised. Lucky stones: Green and Blue Sapphire

Lucky Colour: Green and Blue

Lucky number: 7 and 9

Lucky days: Wednesday and Saturday

For people born between May 21-June 21, misunderstanding and arguments with friends and relatives is indicated for the year ahead. Hurdles in works, projects for some. There could be upset over health and finances. Some people with this zodiac sign may embark on a religious tour. This is a good year for marriage for people born in this sign. Lucky stones: Diamond and Blue Sapphire

Lucky Colours: Blue and white

Lucky days: Friday and Saturday

Also called as Karkata Rasi. People born between June 22 to July 22 fall under the cancer zodiac sign. Auspicious ceremonies, good health, and marriage are indicated for people with the cancer zodiac sign. On the negative side, there could be fights and tensions between husband and wife, with children. People born in this sign are vulnerable to fire tragedy and could face theft. On the health side, could face skin-related complications. Shani, Rahu Shanti ritual and Varaha Swamy puja are advised. Lucky stones: Coral and Yellow Sapphire

Colors: Red and Yellow

Lucky numbers: 3 and 5

Lucky days: Tuesday and Thursday

Called 'Simha' as per Hindu customs. People born between July 23 and August 22, Ugadi Panchangam 22 indicate marriage, success in all ventures, name and fame, income flow by the end of this year. On the negative side, separation from good friends and minor health issues indicated for chanting Hanuman Chalisa and Shani Shanti ritual advised. People with this zodiac sign must not invest in any land business this year. Lucky stones: Coral and Yellow Sapphire

Lucky numbers: 3 and 7

Lucky colors: Yellow and Red

Lucky days: Thursday and Tuesday.

'Kanya Rasi' and people born between August 23 to September 22 fall under this category. Ugadi Panchangam indicates a good year with victory over adversaries, good health and financial position. Promotion at the workplace, a peaceful relationship with family members and friends. On the negative side, for married couples, there could be a delay in childbirth, could face mental stress for which Rahu Shanti ritual and Navagraha puja is suggested. Lucky stones Diamond or Blue Sapphire

Lucky numbers: 3 and 7

Lucky colors: Blue and white

Lucky days: Saturday and Friday.

It is called Tula Rasi as per Hindu customs and is applicable to people born between September 23 to October 23. Troubling circumstances, health issues, less happiness, fights with friends and relatives, loss in property indicated in the year hence. Offering to Haldi, blue flowers and blue clothes and copper to god and Shani Shanti advised. Lucky stones: Green and Blue sapphire

Lucky numbers: 9 and 7

Lucky colors: Blue and Green

Lucky days: Saturday and Wednesday

Called as Virshchika Rasi and people born between October 24 and November 21 come under this sign. People born with this sign will witness prosperity in business this year. Good income flow and health indicated. For some marital discord will be there and a ritual like the Navagraha mantra on Saturdays is advised. Lucky stones: Green and Blue sapphire

Lucky numbers: 9 and 7

Lucky colors: Blue and Green

Lucky days: Saturday and Wednesday

Dhanur Rasi, people born between November 22 to December 21 are called sanitarians and peace, financial gains, prosperity is indicated this year. There could be a minor mental disturbance and people planning a child may face upset. Rahu Shanti is a must ritual and offerings like flowers to god on Saturday is advised. Lucky stones: Ruby and Coral

Lucky numbers: 1 and 7

Lucky colors: Yellow and Red

Lucky days: Tuesday and Sunday

Makara Rasi- People born between December 22 to January 21 fall under this category. Some people born with this sign may face loss in business, ups and downs in jobs. Family fights for trivial reasons cannot be ruled out if already married. People who have taken up house construction may not see the completion this year. Advised not to invest in land and other financial projects. People are advised to pray, chanting of mantras, especially to lord Shiva and offerings on Saturdays can help. Lucky stones: Diamond and green

Lucky numbers: 1 and 3

Lucky colors: Green and White

Lucky days: Friday and Wednesday