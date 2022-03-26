Gudi Padwa 2022: All you need to know about the Marathi New year

Maharashtrians and Goans celebrate the New Year on the Chaitra, Pratipada, and Shukla Paksha (Day 1 during the waxing phase of the Moon in the month of Chaitra).

People of Maharashtra and Goa celebrate the New Year on the Pratipada Tithi (first day), Chitra, Shukla Paksha (Waxing Phase of the Moon in the month of Chaitra). This day is widely known as Gudi Padwa.

The date of Gudi Padwa 2022

In this year 2022, the Gudi Padwa/New Year shall be observed on April 2. The Marathi Shakha Samvat 1944 will begin this year.

Pratipada Tithi Timings Gudi Padwa 2022

The Pratipada Tithi will start at 11:53 am on April 1 and conclude at 11:58 am on April 2.

The importance of Gudi Padwa

The Chaitra, Pratipada, and Shukla Paksha are important for various reasons. On this day, Lord Brahma, according to legend, created the Universe. According to another tale, people celebrated Shri Rama's coronation after he returned to Ayodhya. As a result, people hoist the Gudi, which represents Shri Rama's triumph over Ravana, King of Lanka.

What is Gudi?

Gudi is a flag that commemorates Shri Rama's victory over Ravana. This victory symbol is assembled of a wooden stick, a Kalash, a piece of unused cloth or a saree, a sugar candy garland (saakhar gaathi), and neem leaves. On Padwa, people hoist it outside their homes.

The process of assembling the Gudi?

The top of the wooden stick is covered with the cloth. The neem leaves are tied together with the Saakhar gaathi (sugar candy garland). Few also add mango leaves and a flower garland. Then an inverted Kalash is put on the top of the wooden stick. After, Haldi and Kumkum are applied, and then the Gudi is hoisted outside the home post puja and unfurled before sunset.

What does Gudi represent?

Each thing has its representation; the Neem at the top means life's bitter incidents, the sugar candy means the delightful happenings. It reflects basic realities and emphasises the presence of both the good and the bad.

