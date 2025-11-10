Gucci to L’Oréal: Alia Bhatt’s Top Brand Collaborations That Inspire Fans Worldwide
Alia Bhatt has become a global style icon, seamlessly blending Bollywood glamour with brand endorsements. Her versatility, charm, and influence have made her the face of top fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands.
Alia Bhatt: Bollywood Star and Brand Powerhouse
From ruling the box office to dominating the world of brand endorsements, Alia Bhatt has established herself as one of India’s most sought-after celebrity faces. With her charm, versatility, and global appeal, she has successfully partnered with brands across luxury fashion, beauty, and lifestyle, making her a true marketing powerhouse.
1. Gucci
In May 2023, Alia was named the global ambassador for Gucci, marking her official entry into international luxury fashion. Her appearances at events like Gucci’s Cruise 2024 show in Seoul highlighted her bold, modern style and cemented her status as a global fashion icon.
2. L’Oréal Paris
Alia became the face of L’Oréal Paris India in 2024, representing beauty, empowerment, and confidence. Through this partnership, she inspires young audiences to embrace their individuality while celebrating effortless elegance.
3. Levi’s
In September 2025, Alia was appointed global ambassador for Levi’s, bridging the gap between premium fashion and everyday wear. Her association with this iconic denim brand showcases her versatility and relatability, appealing to fashion lovers across generations.
4. Maybelline India
Since 2013, Alia has been the face of Maybelline India, representing the brand’s youthful and dynamic spirit. From lipsticks to mascaras, her campaigns promote confidence, style, and natural beauty.
5. Nihar Naturals
Alia also teamed up with Nihar Naturals, a haircare brand under Marico Ltd, in 2023. The campaign not only focused on healthy hair but also highlighted her support for girl-child education, blending glamour with purpose.
Why Brands Love Alia Bhatt
- Alia Bhatt’s brand value, estimated at $116.4 million, makes her one of India’s most valuable celebrity endorsers. Here’s why brands flock to her:
- Massive Reach: She appeals to young audiences, fashion-conscious consumers, and social media enthusiasts.
- Versatility: She represents luxury fashion, everyday wear, beauty, and lifestyle brands seamlessly.
- Credibility: Beyond films, her entrepreneurial ventures and social initiatives add authenticity to her endorsements.