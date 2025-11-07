Raha Kapoor Turns 3: Star-Studded Bash Hosted by Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor
Raha Kapoor, the daughter of actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, had her third birthday on Thursday. Raha Kapoor's grandmothers, Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan, shared photos from the bash on Instagram Stories.
In the photos, Neetu Kapoor is seen posing with Raha's maternal grandma, renowned actress Soni Razdan, Ranbir Kapoor's aunt Rima Jain, and others. Rani Mukerji made a presence during the event.
Neetu captioned the photographs, "Raha's fam jam". In another photo, Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji can be seen joining the ladies as they converse.
Rani Mukerji seems to have arrived with her daughter, Adira, to the celebration. Earlier in the day, Raha's aunt, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Ranbir Kapoor's sister, congratulated her niece with a sweet social media message.
Riddhima shared a photo of a pink heart with Raha's name etched on it, writing, "Three years of sweetness, snuggles, and smiles. Happy Birthday, Raru Paru. You are the most adorable tiny star in our sky. "I love you!"
About Raha's parents
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had their first child in November 2022. The pair married on April 14, 2022, in their Mumbai residence, and announced their pregnancy in June of that year.