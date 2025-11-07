Image Credit : Insta

Raha Kapoor, the daughter of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, had her third birthday on November 6th. Her grandma, legendary actress Neetu Kapoor, uploaded a few photos on social media from her granddaughter's birthday celebration.

In the photos, Neetu Kapoor is seen posing with Raha's maternal grandma, renowned actress Soni Razdan, Ranbir Kapoor's aunt Rima Jain, and others. Rani Mukerji made a presence during the event.