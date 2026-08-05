Monsoon brings cool weather but also increases the risk of infections like dengue, malaria, typhoid, and food poisoning. Learn the most common rainy season diseases and simple prevention tips to keep your family safe.

Apart from providing relief from summer heat, the monsoon season provides an excellent breeding environment for various bacteria, viruses, and mosquitoes. Stagnant water, humid environment, and contamination of food or water may give rise to various illnesses in the monsoon season. By being aware of various common diseases during the monsoon season and taking some preventive measures, you will be able to enjoy the monsoon season without having any health problems.

Dengue and Malaria: Be Aware of Mosquito Breeding

Mosquito-born diseases like dengue and malaria are the most common causes of health hazards during the monsoon season. The water accumulated in coolers, flower pots, buckets, or other empty containers is the breeding ground of mosquitoes.

Preventive Measures:

Stagnant water should be removed regularly.

Use of mosquito repellants and bed nets.

Covering of windows by mosquito screens.

Wearing full-sleeves clothes in the evenings.

Waterborne Diseases Should Not Be Ignored

Rain often makes the water contaminated and leads to diseases such as typhoid, cholera, and diarrhea. Consumption of unclean water or unhygienic food causes stomach problems.

Preventive Measures:

Drink only boiled or purified water.

Ensure that the fruits and vegetables are washed.

Avoid eating from roadside vendors when there is heavy rain.

Maintain hand hygiene before having food.

Viral Fever and Influenza

The changing weather and moisture can lower the immunity of the body, which increases the probability of catching viruses. Fever, a sore throat, cough, and body pains are the typical symptoms.

Preventive Measures:

Keep dry after being wet due to rain.

Eat balanced and vitamin-rich foods.

Have enough rest and remain hydrated.

Avoid people with symptoms of an infection.

Fungal Skin Infections Spreading Rapidly

The continuous presence of moisture and sweaty garments can lead to rapid spread of fungal infections in the body, especially feet, armpits, and skin folds.

Preventive Measures:

Wear clean and dry clothing.

Wear fresh socks and shoes after getting wet.

Dry skin after bathing.

Do not share towel and personal things.

Small Actions Lead to Better Result

Monsoon diseases can be easily avoided through proper hygiene, healthy food, mosquito management, and potable water intake. In case of continuous fever, severe problems in the digestive system, respiratory problems, or appearance of skin infection, you should consult a doctor immediately.