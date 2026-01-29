- Home
Justin Bieber will do his first major public performance since 2022 at the upcoming Grammy Awards 2026. He's nominated in four categories, including album of the year for Swag.
After a hiatus from significant public performances since 2022, singer Justin Bieber is slated to return to the stage at the Grammy Awards 2026. The ceremony, slated for coming Sunday, will be Bieber's first appearance at a large-scale live event in recent years, generating a lot of excitement among fans and industry analysts alike.
The Recording Academy revealed Bieber's impending appearance earlier this week. Bieber is also up for Album of the Year with Swag, as well as nominations for best pop vocal performance, best pop vocal album, and best R&B performance. He is one of the top nominees this year, indicating a successful return from his layoff.
Bieber's latest studio album, Swag, is his first full-length release since 2021's Justice. The singer's sabbatical from public concerts started in 2022. Over the last year, he has been spotted in Los Angeles conducting jam sessions and recording with various musicians.
His latest social media posts have shown peeks into his creative process, including photos of his young son and fellow musicians during recording sessions.
Sabrina Carpenter, the hip-hop trio Clipse, and Pharrell Williams will all perform at the 2026 Grammy Awards. A unique part will feature all eight best new artist candidates, providing an insight into upcoming talent from various music genres. Beginning at 5 p.m., the event will be televised live on CBS and Paramount, marking the end of the Grammys' decades-long connection with CBS before relocating to Disney the following year.
Trevor Noah, who has served as the event's master of ceremonies for six years, will also host his final ceremony this year. Noah's departure, along with Bieber's much awaited comeback, is a watershed moment for the Grammy Awards as it enters a new broadcasting era.
