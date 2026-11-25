A Bengaluru cook reportedly earns ₹40,000 a month, sparking debate over why fresh graduates often receive lower salaries. Is Surviving in Bangalore on ₹30k Tough?

Bangalore Cook Earns ₹40k! Makes More Than Freshers with Fixed Timings!

Bangalore is the dream city for lakhs of youngsters looking for jobs. People study for years to land high-paying roles in the IT companies, startups, and big businesses here. But the ground reality of the job market is quite different. Recently, the monthly income of a cook in Bangalore has become a massive talking point on social media. Her salary might just shock youngsters freshly out of college and hunting for jobs.

A Cook Earning ₹40,000 a Month!

Kartikey Uniyal, a marketer and content creator working in Bangalore, shared a post on LinkedIn that started this entire debate. According to him, the woman who cooks at his house is earning around ₹40,000 a month.

On the flip side, his LinkedIn feed is flooded with job ads asking for degrees, marketing knowledge, and social media skills. But he pointed out that the starting salary for some of these roles is a mere ₹30,000.

Works 8 AM to 8 PM, With Rest in Between!

This woman starts her day around 8 AM. Instead of working at just one house, she cooks in five to six homes. She takes a two-three hour break in the afternoon and resumes work in the evening. By 8 PM, she wraps up her work and heads home.

Another striking detail here is the freedom she enjoys. She gets Sundays and festivals off. And as the marketer mentioned in his post, even if she takes an occasional leave, her salary isn't cut.

No Annoying Work Calls After 8 PM!

What really caught people's attention in this post is the freedom she has after work hours. Once she leaves for home at 8 PM, nobody calls her asking about work. She doesn't get "urgent" work calls on Sundays or holidays either.

Corporate employees, on the other hand, often face the exact opposite. Even after office hours, the barrage of work calls, messages, deadlines, and the pressure of extra work continues.

Is Surviving in Bangalore on ₹30k Tough?

Rent, food, travel, and other daily expenses in Bangalore are quite high. Given this, Kartikey feels it's extremely tough for fresh graduates earning ₹30,000 to ₹40,000 to save any money.

Many people reacted to this post, noting that working in multiple houses gives the cook multiple streams of income. Even if she loses work at one house, she still earns from the others, some pointed out.

Overall, this incident raises a very important question. Why are highly educated graduates forced to work for lower pay? Shouldn't a job offer not just a salary, but also decent work hours, respect, and time for a personal life?