Heat oil in a pan and temper it with cinnamon, cloves, and fennel seeds. Then add finely chopped onions, green chillies, and curry leaves. Sauté them well.

Once the onions turn golden brown, add ginger-garlic paste and sauté until the raw smell goes away. Next, add chopped tomatoes and cook until they turn mushy.

Add turmeric powder, chilli powder, coriander powder, and garam masala to this mixture and stir well. Grind the coconut into a smooth paste with a little water and mix it into the gravy.

Pour enough water, add salt, and let it boil on a medium flame. Once the raw smell of the masalas disappears and the gravy boils well, you must add the crumbled vadas.

Let it simmer on a medium flame for 5 to 7 minutes so the vadas absorb the masala perfectly. Finally, garnish with finely chopped coriander leaves. Your tasty Saidapet vada curry is ready!