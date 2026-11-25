The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) allowed prosecution against Bisleri International after one of their water samples tested unsafe. This development brought everyone's attention to the company, which the Chauhan family has owned for decades.

Now everyone wants to know who exactly owns this giant water company and who the people behind its board are. On the other hand, Bisleri rejected the lab reports. The company stated that independent tests conducted later showed bromate levels within the prescribed limits, and their packaged drinking water is completely safe to drink.