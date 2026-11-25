In Indian numerology, though, your lucky numbers are not a matter of taste. They come from your date of birth, through two simple sums anyone can do on a phone calculator.

Ask a group of friends for their lucky number and most will have one ready. Some picked it from a cricket jersey. Some got it from a grandparent. In Indian numerology, though, your lucky numbers are not a matter of taste. They come from your date of birth, through two simple sums anyone can do on a phone calculator.

Here is how it works, and where it stops.

Your birth number: Mulank

Your Mulank, or root number, comes only from the day of the month you were born. The month and year do not count here. Add the digits of the day until one digit is left.

Born on the 7th? Your Mulank is 7.

Born on the 24th? 2 + 4 = 6, so your Mulank is 6.

Born on the 29th? 2 + 9 = 11, then 1 + 1 = 2, so your Mulank is 2.

Everyone lands on a number from 1 to 9. Each number is linked to a planet in this tradition: 1 to the Sun, 2 to the Moon, 3 to Jupiter, 4 to Rahu, 5 to Mercury, 6 to Venus, 7 to Ketu, 8 to Saturn and 9 to Mars.

Mulank is read as your basic nature: how you think, behave and make decisions.

Your destiny number: Bhagyank

Your Bhagyank, or destiny number, uses the full date of birth. Write the date out, add every digit, and keep adding until one digit is left.

Take someone born on 24 July 1993, written 24-07-1993.

2 + 4 + 0 + 7 + 1 + 9 + 9 + 3 = 35

3 + 5 = 8

So this person has Mulank 6 and Bhagyank 8.

The method I use keeps reducing to a single digit every time. If your total comes to 11 or 22, you add once more and get 2 or 4.

Bhagyank is read as your life direction: the kind of opportunities, growth and path that tend to show up over the years. I never read a person from one number. The real picture comes from how the two numbers sit together.

What each Mulank is said to be like

Mulank Planet Traditional nature Lucky colour 1 Sun Ambitious, confident Red 2 Moon Intuitive, sensitive White, light cream 3 Jupiter Optimistic, creative Yellow, golden 4 Rahu Practical, hardworking Blue, grey 5 Mercury Adaptable, curious Green 6 Venus Nurturing, responsible White, rainbow colours 7 Ketu Thoughtful, analytical Black, grey 8 Saturn Disciplined, ambitious Blue 9 Mars Courageous, caring Dark red

Each number also has a weaker side. A Mulank 5 person may get restless. A Mulank 8 person may overwork. The tradition does not treat any number as good or bad. It treats each one as a set of strengths that need balance.

Why some numbers are friends and others are rivals

This is the part people find most interesting. Because each number is tied to a planet, numerology borrows the old relationships between those planets. Some get along. Some clash.

The table I work with puts every number into one of three groups for each birth number: friendly, neutral or enemy. In this tradition, friendly numbers are said to support you, neutral numbers neither help nor harm, and enemy numbers tend to clash with yours, so they are used with care.

Friendly and lucky numbers for every Mulank

In the method I follow, your lucky numbers are simply your friendly numbers. Your lucky dates are the dates of any month that add up to one of those numbers. For example, the mulank of 23rd is 5, because 2 + 3 = 5.

The same table works for your Bhagyank too: just read the row for that number.

Mulank Friendly numbers (your lucky numbers) Neutral Use with care (enemy) Lucky dates in any month 1 (Sun) 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 9 4, 7 8 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 23, 24, 27, 28, 29, 30 2 (Moon) 1, 2, 3, 5 6, 7 4, 8, 9 1, 2, 3, 5, 10, 11, 12, 14, 19, 20, 21, 23, 28, 29, 30 3 (Jupiter) 1, 2, 3, 5 4, 7, 8, 9 6 1, 2, 3, 5, 10, 11, 12, 14, 19, 20, 21, 23, 28, 29, 30 4 (Rahu) 1, 5, 6, 7 3 2, 4, 8, 9 1, 5, 6, 7, 10, 14, 15, 16, 19, 23, 24, 25, 28 5 (Mercury) 1, 3, 5, 6 2, 4, 7, 8, 9 none 1, 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, 14, 15, 19, 21, 23, 24, 28, 30 6 (Venus) 1, 5, 6, 7 2, 4, 8, 9 3 1, 5, 6, 7, 10, 14, 15, 16, 19, 23, 24, 25, 28 7 (Ketu) 1, 3, 4, 5, 6 2, 7, 8, 9 none 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 12, 13, 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 23, 24, 28, 30, 31 8 (Saturn) 3, 5, 6, 7 9 1, 2, 4, 8 3, 5, 6, 7, 12, 14, 15, 16, 21, 23, 24, 25, 30 9 (Mars) 1, 3, 5 6, 7, 8, 9 2, 4 1, 3, 5, 10, 12, 14, 19, 21, 23, 28, 30

What each Mulank means

Mulank 1 (Sun): gets along with most numbers. Its only enemy is 8 (Saturn), because in the old stories the Sun and Saturn are a father and son who do not get along.

Mulank 2 (Moon): gentle and emotional. It is at ease with 1, 2, 3 and 5, and is wary of 4, 8 and 9.

Mulank 3 (Jupiter): friendly with 1, 2, 3 and 5. Its only enemy is 6 (Venus), because Jupiter is the guru of the gods and Venus the guru of the asuras, two rival teachers.

Mulank 4 (Rahu): one of the two strictest numbers, along with 8, with four friends (1, 5, 6, 7) and four enemies (2, 4, 8, 9). It is even an enemy of itself.

Mulank 5 (Mercury): has no enemy at all. It is friendly with 1, 3, 5 and 6, and neutral to the rest.

Mulank 6 (Venus): friendly with 1, 5, 6 and 7. Its one enemy is 3, the same rival-guru story seen from the other side.

Mulank 7 (Ketu): has no enemy and five friends (1, 3, 4, 5, 6). It is only neutral to itself.

Mulank 8 (Saturn): works well with 3, 5, 6 and 7. It clashes with 1, 2 and 4, and even with another 8.

Mulank 9 (Mars): has a short list of friends (1, 3, 5) and two enemies (2, 4). It is neutral to itself.

So a number is not always friendly with itself. In this table, 4 and 8 are enemies of themselves, and 7 and 9 are only neutral to themselves. One number, 5, is friendly in every row. That fits its easygoing, adaptable nature.

Putting both numbers together

For our 24 July 1993 example, Mulank 6 is friendly with 1, 5, 6 and 7. Bhagyank 8 is friendly with 3, 5, 6 and 7. The numbers friendly to both are 5, 6 and 7, so a numerologist would see those as the strongest fit for this person.

A fun data point

At Numastroguide we worked out the Mulank of 100 well-known Indian cricketers and film stars. Mulank 5 came up most often, for 16 of the 100. Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone and Aamir Khan are in that group. The full list is at numastroguide.com/research/mulank-of-indian-cricketers-and-film-stars.

It makes a good conversation starter. But it does not mean Mulank 5 makes anyone famous. Every one of those people got there through talent and years of hard work.

What you can expect, and what you cannot

People use their numbers in small, everyday ways: picking a date for a family function, choosing a vehicle number, or wearing a colour they feel good in. Many also use their Mulank as a starting point to think about their own habits. Where am I too restless? Where do I hold back?

What numerology cannot do is promise results. A lucky number will not get you a job, clear an exam or fix a relationship. Effort, skill and good decisions do that. Bad luck does not come from a "wrong" number either. If a number is listed as your enemy, the tradition simply suggests using it with care. It is not something to fear.

To be clear, numerology is a traditional belief system. It is not a science, and no study has shown that birth numbers decide a person's future. I see it as a lens for self-reflection that many Indian families have used for generations. Use it if it helps you think. Leave it if it does not.

-This article is authored by Akanshha Joshii, Numerologist, Astrologer & Vastu Expert at Numastroguide

Akanshha Joshii is a Numerologist, Astrologer & Vastu Expert at Numastroguide. She writes about Indian numerology, astrology and Vastu in simple language.