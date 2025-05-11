Plastic or Steel? Find out which water bottle is best to keep in your fridge
Choosing between steel and plastic water bottles for fridge storage involves considering health, durability, and environmental impact. Steel bottles lack harmful chemicals and offer long-lasting use.
| Published : May 11 2025, 02:59 PM
1 Min read
16
Image Credit : Pinterest
Which bottle to use for fridge water?
Choosing between steel and plastic water bottles for fridge storage? Here's some helpful information.
26
Image Credit : Getty
Healthy Choice
Stainless steel bottles are free of BPA and other harmful chemicals, making them a safe choice for health. They don't release chemicals when exposed to heat, making them suitable for hot water too.
36
Image Credit : google
Durability
Steel bottles are durable, rust-resistant, and ideal for long-term use. They don't retain odors and are easy to clean.
46
Image Credit : Google
Chemical Leaching
Even BPA-free plastic bottles may contain chemicals like BPS, which can leach into water when exposed to heat. Plastic bottles are also more prone to bacterial growth, especially if not cleaned properly.
56
Image Credit : freepik
Environmental Impact
Plastic bottles take a long time to decompose, making them harmful to the environment. Choosing between steel and plastic for fridge water storage.
66
Image Credit : Getty
Conclusion
Stainless steel bottles are a safer, healthier, and more eco-friendly option for storing water in the fridge. Consider steel bottles for regular use.
