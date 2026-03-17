Glass Skin at Home: Check Out Easy DIY Remedies Inspired by Korean Beauty
The Korean beauty craze is taking over India, and everyone wants that 'glass skin' look. If you're also dreaming of it, you can use some simple things right from your kitchen. These remedies will give you a fantastic glow at practically zero cost.
15
Image Credit : Getty
Glass Skin at Home
Every girl wants a spotless, radiant face, and right now, the 'glass skin' trend is all the rage. Some people try expensive parlour treatments, while others stick to home remedies. But for a long-lasting glow, you can find everything you need right in your kitchen. These super affordable ingredients can help you achieve that perfect look.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Rice Water
Rice water is a zero-cost magic ingredient for your skin. It makes your face glow instantly. You can use it in many ways, but it works best as a toner. Just collect the water after washing rice and store it in a spray bottle in the fridge. Spray it on your face two or three times a day, leave it for 10 minutes, and then wash it off. You'll see your skin tone getting clearer and more radiant in just a few days. You can also apply the starchy water from cooked rice, what we call 'maad'.
35
Image Credit : social media
Honey
Honey is a staple in almost every Indian kitchen, and it's great for your face too. It acts as a natural moisturiser, keeping your skin hydrated. Just apply a spoonful of plain honey directly to your face. After 10 minutes, wash it off thoroughly with cold water. This simple trick makes your skin super soft and gives it a beautiful glow within days.
45
Image Credit : gemini ai
Curd
If you start using curd on your face instead of a regular facewash, your skin will thank you. Just take two spoons of curd and gently massage it onto your skin. It cleanses your skin deeply from within. Not only that, it also makes your skin start to glow.
55
Image Credit : social media
Potato and a cucumber
Grate a potato and a cucumber and apply their juice to your face. Wash it off after 10 minutes. This combination is really beneficial for the skin. Potato and cucumber juice helps remove dark spots and blemishes, giving your face a natural glow. For best results, repeat this process four times a week.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.
Latest Videos