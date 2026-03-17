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Rice Water

Rice water is a zero-cost magic ingredient for your skin. It makes your face glow instantly. You can use it in many ways, but it works best as a toner. Just collect the water after washing rice and store it in a spray bottle in the fridge. Spray it on your face two or three times a day, leave it for 10 minutes, and then wash it off. You'll see your skin tone getting clearer and more radiant in just a few days. You can also apply the starchy water from cooked rice, what we call 'maad'.