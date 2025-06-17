Ginger to Garlic: 7 Indian spices to boost your immunity this monsoon
Don't struggle to boost your immunity and prevent illnesses during the monsoon season. Did you know that including 7 essential spices in your daily diet can do the trick?
Ginger:
Ginger has powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It's very effective for nausea, digestive problems, and respiratory issues like colds and coughs. You can have ginger tea, ginger chutney, or add it to vegetables and curries. Hot ginger tea provides instant relief for sore throats.
Turmeric:
Curcumin in turmeric has potent anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antimicrobial properties. It strengthens immunity and helps heal wounds. You can drink turmeric milk or use it in all cooking. It can also be used directly on the face and wounds.
Garlic:
Allicin in garlic is an excellent antimicrobial and immunity booster. It reduces cold and flu symptoms and is good for heart health. You can eat two cloves of garlic on an empty stomach every morning. You can also add it to curries, soups, and chutneys.
Pepper:
Pepper, especially black pepper, contains piperine, which improves digestion and relieves colds and coughs. It also improves the absorption of other spices. You can add pepper to rasam or use pepper powder in food. Honey and pepper powder mixture is good for sore throats.
Coriander:
Coriander aids digestion and helps remove toxins from the body. Its antioxidants improve immunity. It also has anti-inflammatory properties. You can use coriander powder in cooking. Coriander water reduces body heat.
Cardamom:
Cardamom is an excellent digestive stimulant. It eliminates bad breath. Its antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties are good for immunity. It's also a good remedy for respiratory problems. You can add it to tea, sweets, and some dishes for flavor.
Cloves:
Cloves have potent antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. They provide excellent relief for toothaches. They improve immunity and reduce cold and cough symptoms. You can add them to tea or chew them directly.