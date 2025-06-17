Image Credit : stockphoto

Don't struggle to boost your immunity and prevent illnesses during the monsoon season. Did you know that including 7 essential spices in your daily diet can do the trick?

Ginger has powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It's very effective for nausea, digestive problems, and respiratory issues like colds and coughs. You can have ginger tea, ginger chutney, or add it to vegetables and curries. Hot ginger tea provides instant relief for sore throats.