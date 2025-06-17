Health Guide: Spot Breast Cancer Early with Simple 2-Minute Self Check at Home
Easily check for breast cancer at home. Just spend 2 minutes in front of a mirror doing this.
| Published : Jun 17 2025, 02:53 PM
3 Min read
Image Credit : freepik
WHO Warns: Breast Cancer Cases to Surge by 2050
Breast cancer cases are continuously being reported worldwide. Recently, according to a World Health Organization (WHO) report, about 3.2 million new breast cancer cases will be reported every year by 2050. These figures clearly show how dangerous this disease will be in the coming days. In such a situation, it is very important for women to carefully understand its symptoms so that this disease can be identified and treated in time.
Image Credit : Getty
Detect Breast Cancer Early: Awareness is Key
Breast cancer is a common and dangerous cancer in women. Many women fall victim to it every year, and often lose their lives due to late detection. So, it is very important for women to be aware of this disease, so that its symptoms can be recognized in time and treatment can be started.
Image Credit : Getty
Self examination is the key
A doctor shared important information on social media regarding breast cancer self-examination. Through this test, you can check for early signs of breast cancer yourself in just a few minutes while standing in front of a mirror.
Image Credit : our own
Awareness and Early Detection Matters
Currently, breast cancer is the most common cancer found in women in India. It is alarming that the death rate of women due to this cancer is also very high. In such a situation, it is very important for women to be aware of this disease.
Image Credit : our own
Identify symptoms
Gynecologists say that women should regularly examine their breasts once a month. This is an easy and important way to identify symptoms.
Image Credit : our own
Monthly Self-Exams Can Save Lives
Doctors say that if you are over 35, you should do a breast self-exam every month after your menstrual cycle ends. The days after periods are best for this process because the breast tissues are soft at that time, so it becomes easier to detect.
Image Credit : our own
How to self examine?
First, stand in front of a mirror and examine both your breasts. Pay attention to any difference in size and shape. See if any part is shrunk, if there is any shrinkage or swelling on the skin. Be careful if there are any streaks anywhere. Also check if the nipples are normal or inverted. Check if the skin texture of the breasts has turned like orange peel.
Image Credit : Getty
Step-by-Step Breast Self-Examination Guide
After you have examined both breasts, the next step is a tactile examination, that is, it should be examined by touching it with your hand. In this process, you should examine by pressing the breast in a circular motion with the help of your fingers. Start examining from bottom to top and then start with the right or left breast and feel each part carefully. See if you can feel any lumps in the breast. After examining the breasts, it is also very important to examine both armpits, as there may also be lumps or swelling. Examine the armpits with light pressure from the fingers.
Image Credit : Getty
When to do the self examination ?
Doctors say that it is best to do a breast self-exam while taking a bath. Because at that time the body is wet and because there is soap in the hands, the hands easily slide on the skin, which makes it easier to check for any lumps. If you are unable to do it at that time, take some oil or lotion in your hand and examine. This way you can be alert by knowing about the symptoms.
