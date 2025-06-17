8 9

Image Credit : Getty

Step-by-Step Breast Self-Examination Guide

After you have examined both breasts, the next step is a tactile examination, that is, it should be examined by touching it with your hand. In this process, you should examine by pressing the breast in a circular motion with the help of your fingers. Start examining from bottom to top and then start with the right or left breast and feel each part carefully. See if you can feel any lumps in the breast. After examining the breasts, it is also very important to examine both armpits, as there may also be lumps or swelling. Examine the armpits with light pressure from the fingers.